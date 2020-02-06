'Catastrophic, needs to leave': Tottenham might have had a lucky escape with reported £13m target

Jose Mourinho's Spurs were reportedly keen to bring Jerome Boateng back to the Premier League from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Jerome Boateng proved during Bayern Munich’s thrilling DFB Pokal victory over Hoffenheim on Wednesday night that there is life in this old mutt yet. But as long as he continues slicing crosses into his own net and nearly decapitating opposition forwards with challenges possessing all the subtlety of a Michael Bay blockbuster, the harbingers of doom will continue to knock on his door.

The last 12 months have been some of the most testing of Boateng’s career.

Not only did the World Cup winner pretty much have his international retirement announced on his behalf by Germany boss Joachim Low, he has also seen his status as one of FC Hollywood’s leading men come under threat by an all-star cast of rising stars.

And, not for the first and not for the last time this season, Boateng made headlines for all the wrong reasons in midweek.

Bayern might have beaten Hoffenheim by the odd strike in seven but it was the centre-back’s catastrophic own goal which had the undertakers out in force on social media, proclaiming his career at the top level to be all-but deceased.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur were willing to offer the former Manchester City defender a fresh start in the Premier League during the January transfer window with Bayern willing to listen to bids of around £13 million.

But Jose Mourinho already has two ageing, increasingly error-prone centre-halves at his disposal. He doesn’t need another.

If he's world class then football has a problem — Squatch (@Squatch0187) February 5, 2020

Boateng neeeds to LEAVE — bonham carter (@miasanpinky) February 5, 2020

Boateng being Boateng. Not a surprise — Michael Wainwright (@angrytelemachus) February 5, 2020

still don’t get it why tf is boateng and tolisso in the team tbh — maura⁷ (@baepseok_) February 5, 2020

Sometimes i just love to watch Boateng defend, he is just standing there watching the ball moves lol... — AUGUSTUS (@Der11Tiger) February 5, 2020

Boateng!!what you doing — Anup (@OffToKillMyself) February 5, 2020

BOATENG OUT NOW!!! — Deonté (@dantrum17) February 5, 2020

The day Boateng leaves I’ll throw a party. — Kevin (@kevrod01) February 5, 2020

Boateng is straight up catastrophic — Brendan (@brendanfratis13) February 5, 2020