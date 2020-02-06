Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga

Premier League

'Catastrophic, needs to leave': Tottenham might have had a lucky escape with reported £13m target

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs were reportedly keen to bring Jerome Boateng back to the Premier League from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen enttaeuscht, Enttaeuschung during the Audi cup 2019 final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Allianz Arena on July 31, 2019 in...

Jerome Boateng proved during Bayern Munich’s thrilling DFB Pokal victory over Hoffenheim on Wednesday night that there is life in this old mutt yet. But as long as he continues slicing crosses into his own net and nearly decapitating opposition forwards with challenges possessing all the subtlety of a Michael Bay blockbuster, the harbingers of doom will continue to knock on his door.

The last 12 months have been some of the most testing of Boateng’s career.

Not only did the World Cup winner pretty much have his international retirement announced on his behalf by Germany boss Joachim Low, he has also seen his status as one of FC Hollywood’s leading men come under threat by an all-star cast of rising stars.

Hoffenheim's Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner and Bayern Munich's German defender Jerome Boateng vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) round of 16 football match FC...

And, not for the first and not for the last time this season, Boateng made headlines for all the wrong reasons in midweek.

Bayern might have beaten Hoffenheim by the odd strike in seven but it was the centre-back’s catastrophic own goal which had the undertakers out in force on social media, proclaiming his career at the top level to be all-but deceased.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur were willing to offer the former Manchester City defender a fresh start in the Premier League during the January transfer window with Bayern willing to listen to bids of around £13 million.

But Jose Mourinho already has two ageing, increasingly error-prone centre-halves at his disposal. He doesn’t need another.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during a friendly match between 1. FC Nuernberg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Max-Morlock-Stadion on January 11,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch