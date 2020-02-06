Quick links

BT Sport pundit claims Tottenham trio looked like they couldn't run

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side beat Southampton to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Steve McManaman has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Southampton, that Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele all looked like they couldn’t run at times.

Tottenham struggled against Southampton last night, even though they were able to pick up a 3-2 victory.

Until Jose Mourinho brought on both Gedson Fernandes and Dele Alli, Spurs looked fairly lethargic in midfield, with Southampton able to dominate possession.

 

And McManaman was concerned by what he saw from Tottenham’s midfield.

“They look shattered,” he said. “Looking down at the body language, the midfield three - Dier, Winks, Ndombele. At times they look as if they can’t run.”

The comments come as some concern, as Harry Winks was the only one of the trio to feature in Spurs’s last match against Manchester City.

It is partly understandable if Winks wasn’t at his fittest last night, due to the efforts he put in last weekend.

However, Dier and Ndombele are two Tottenham players whose fitness has constantly been questioned this season.

Dier is still yet to find his top form since Mourinho has taken charge, while Ndombele has seemingly needed to work on his fitness levels ever since joining Spurs, with injury plaguing his time in North London so far. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

