'Better than Origi, buy-back clause?': Liverpool fans want £8m man back at Anfield

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans cheer their side on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Few rival Premier League players would get in Jurgen Klopp's squad these days - but Southampton's Danny Ings might be one of the few.

Danny Ings of Southampton looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London, England.

Once Danny Ings shifted the ball beyond Japhet Tanganga, the end result was never in doubt.

And sure enough, a split-second later, the ball was nestling in the far corner of Hugo Lloris’s net. The most lethal striker in England right now had struck again in clinical fashion, taking his seasonal tally to 17 as Southampton gave Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham an almighty scare in the FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday night.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Danny Ings of Liverpool behind-the-scenes at Melwood Training Ground on August 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

To say that Ings is making up for lost time after three years riddled with career-threatening injuries would be an understatement. And perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to Southampton’s very own ice-man is that he would be welcomed back with open arms at Anfield right now.

Liverpool fans have always been firm admirers of a man who saw a dream opportunity on Merseyside cruelly ripped away from him.

And with Ings recovering from two, yes two cruciate knee injuries to produce the best season of his career on the South Coast, there is no shortage of Liverpool supporters who would gladly hand a man once signed by Brendan Rodgers for £8 million a second chance.

Danny Ings of Southampton turns inside Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield, Liverpool on Saturday 1st February 2020.

 

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

