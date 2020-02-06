'Better than Origi, buy-back clause?': Liverpool fans want £8m man back at Anfield

Few rival Premier League players would get in Jurgen Klopp's squad these days - but Southampton's Danny Ings might be one of the few.

Once Danny Ings shifted the ball beyond Japhet Tanganga, the end result was never in doubt.

And sure enough, a split-second later, the ball was nestling in the far corner of Hugo Lloris’s net. The most lethal striker in England right now had struck again in clinical fashion, taking his seasonal tally to 17 as Southampton gave Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham an almighty scare in the FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday night.

To say that Ings is making up for lost time after three years riddled with career-threatening injuries would be an understatement. And perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to Southampton’s very own ice-man is that he would be welcomed back with open arms at Anfield right now.

Liverpool fans have always been firm admirers of a man who saw a dream opportunity on Merseyside cruelly ripped away from him.

And with Ings recovering from two, yes two cruciate knee injuries to produce the best season of his career on the South Coast, there is no shortage of Liverpool supporters who would gladly hand a man once signed by Brendan Rodgers for £8 million a second chance.

so spewing it didn't work out for ings at LFC hes a class foward. Hope he goes abroad or something would hate to see him at a rival club — Liam Moore (@KingKIoppo) February 6, 2020

Ings may be the first guy to mug off Michael Edwards — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) February 5, 2020

hes better than origi and minamino — Brett (@LFC__Brett) February 5, 2020

Genuine question,Do we have a buy back clause? — Marc Wright (@MarcWright33) February 5, 2020

That Danny Ings is sick, Liverpool should try and sign him. #LFC — Breezy (@BreezeSam_) February 5, 2020

Should have put in a buy back clause for him — Zee (@HabitChange11) February 5, 2020

I wish we had this Danny ings — •••Ryan••• (@Lfc1997Ryan) February 5, 2020

Hope we have buyback clause for Danny ings — victor (@lousyboiLFC) February 5, 2020