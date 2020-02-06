Quick links

'Best I've ever seen': Rangers' summer target produces another 'outstanding' display

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has already confirmed that Steven Gerrard's Rangers want to take him to Ibrox.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky celebrates as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership Play-...

When it comes to Vaclav Hladky, the best piece of advice we can give to St Mirren fans already mourning his seemingly inevitable departure is that they should savour every remaining moment with the Czech goalkeeper between the sticks.

It's hard to believe the 29-year-old only joined the Buddies a year ago. But, during a remarkable 12 months spell in which he has already established himself as a bonafide club legend, it looks like Hladky’s St Mirren career is set to be sweet, yet short.

The man himself has already admitted that Rangers have been in contact to discuss a summer move to Ibrox (Scottish Sun). Hladky, who will become a free agent in July, is expected to replace Wes Foderingham in Steven Gerrard’s squad and potentially even challenge Allan McGregor for the number one shirt.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky celebrates as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership Play-...

And, while Rangers’ 36-year-old veteran gifted Hibernian an easy opener on Wednesday night with a rare fumble, Hladky was producing arguably his finest performance since those penalty shoot-out heroics in May’s relegation play-off triumph over Dundee United.

Putting forward his very own Save of the Season contender to tip a Marios Ogkmpoe thunderbolt onto the bar, securing a hard-earned point in the process, Hladky will be missed at St Mirren.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky poses with St Mirren manager Oran Kearney as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties during the...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

