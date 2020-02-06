'Best I've ever seen': Rangers' summer target produces another 'outstanding' display

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has already confirmed that Steven Gerrard's Rangers want to take him to Ibrox.

When it comes to Vaclav Hladky, the best piece of advice we can give to St Mirren fans already mourning his seemingly inevitable departure is that they should savour every remaining moment with the Czech goalkeeper between the sticks.

It's hard to believe the 29-year-old only joined the Buddies a year ago. But, during a remarkable 12 months spell in which he has already established himself as a bonafide club legend, it looks like Hladky’s St Mirren career is set to be sweet, yet short.

The man himself has already admitted that Rangers have been in contact to discuss a summer move to Ibrox (Scottish Sun). Hladky, who will become a free agent in July, is expected to replace Wes Foderingham in Steven Gerrard’s squad and potentially even challenge Allan McGregor for the number one shirt.

And, while Rangers’ 36-year-old veteran gifted Hibernian an easy opener on Wednesday night with a rare fumble, Hladky was producing arguably his finest performance since those penalty shoot-out heroics in May’s relegation play-off triumph over Dundee United.

Putting forward his very own Save of the Season contender to tip a Marios Ogkmpoe thunderbolt onto the bar, securing a hard-earned point in the process, Hladky will be missed at St Mirren.

Some save from Hladky onto the bar. We are lucky to be watching a contender for our greatest keeper every week. — Cairters Corner (@CairtersSMFC) February 5, 2020

1:58 = best save I've ever seen live, courtesy of Vaclav Hladky https://t.co/XS2m7Z2djd — Jordan Carlisle (@jordan_carlisle) February 6, 2020

Vaclav Hladky is the best goalkeeper St Mirren have had in recent memory. At ease with the ball at his feet, catches crosses, punches with distance, great shot stopper. He’s won his side points this season with his performances. Love him while he is here @VaclavHladky — Douglas McNeil (@DouglasMcNeil) February 6, 2020

I'm 62. I'd rate him the best Saints goalie I seen too. — W1 N19 (@gordon1957) February 6, 2020

He's the best I've ever seen at St Mirren, and I've been a fan since the mid '80s. — Uber Saint (@JC_UberSaint) February 6, 2020

I would agree with all comments on here. Best I have seen and I include Billy Thomson and the great Campbell Money in that too. — GH1877 (@holmsy83) February 6, 2020

He's going to be missed big time! — John Thomson (@john_thomson13) February 6, 2020

Deservedly behind and lucky it wasn't more as Hladky had an outstanding save onto the bar. Massive improvement needed. — Cairters Corner (@CairtersSMFC) February 5, 2020