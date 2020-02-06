Aston Villa winger 'turning into a confident striker'

Aston Villa winger Andre Green is getting to grips with the role of a forward during his loan stint.

Aston Villa winger Andre Green has spoken of how he's turning into a "confident striker" at Charlton, as reported by their official website.

The 21-year-old Villa academy graduate saw his loan at Preston North End cut short after barely being utilised by the Lilywhites in the first half of the season - four substitute appearances in the Championship and two starts in the League Cup.

Given Green's lack of game time at Deepdale, Villa made the decision to recall him, and immediately loan him out to Charlton, who had lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

At the time of Green's arrival, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer noted how Leko - an out-and-out winger - did superbly for the Addicks as a second striker, and admitted that he was "looking for the same sort of things" from the Villa man.

In the 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday, Green netted his first goal at The Valley in first-half stoppage time, his second since signing for the club, and he believes that there is more to come as he adapts to his new role.

"At Villa I was a winger but when I was with [Bowyer], I said I was happy to play anywhere - especially up front," Green told the Charlton website. "I like to score goals and you get more chances there. I love that scoring feeling. I’m happy with anywhere in the front three.

"I feel like I’m turning into a confident striker, I know how to play up there. Hopefully I can keep scoring, I know I have to score to stay in the team so it’s up to me."

Charlton, currently 19th in the Championship table, are next in league action away at Stoke City on Saturday.