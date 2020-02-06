Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans fear Dean Smith is making a 'major error'

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa have left highly-rated goalkeeper Matija Sarkic out of their 25-man squad for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the Aston Villa Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 13, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

If there is one position where Aston Villa have quality and quantity in abundance, it is between the sticks.

The excellent Tom Heaton might have seen his debut season brought to a premature end through injury but it’s testament to the depth at Dean Smith’s disposal that an England international has not been missed in recent weeks. Not as much as the pessimists expected, anyway.

January signing Pepe Reina has experience by the bucketload, a World Cup and Champions League winner. Norway international Orjan Nyland, meanwhile, has been a revelation in Villa’s run to the EFL Cup final. And then there’s Jed Steer, the understated understudy who played a starring role in last season’s play-off triumph.

But, if there is one negative to be had here, its that a wide array of options leaves Matija Sarkic on the outside looking in.

Matija Sarkic of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Banks' Stadium on August 13, 2018 in Walsall, England.

The 22-year-old is one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in Britain and returned to Villa Park recently after a hugely impressive loan spell at Livingston. Sarkic was arguably the Man of the Match as Livi beat Celtic for the first time in their 77-year history in the autumn.

But with Aston Villa announcing their 25-man Premier League squad for the rest of the season on Thursday, the Grimsby-born Montenegro international was conspicuous by his absence. Sarkic’s contract expires in the summer and it seems very unlikely, as things stand, that he will ever make a first-team appearance for the Midland giants.

And some Villa fans cannot shake of the feeling that Sarkic’s seemingly inevitable departure is a mistake waiting to happen.

Matija Sarkic of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Bodymoor Heath on August 21, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

