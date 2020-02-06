'Seriously', 'gonna act up': Some Arsenal fans react to 'ridiculous' update

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have found out when they will contest their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Gunners' upcoming FA Cup fifth round tie being given the Monday night slot.

Mikel Arteta's charges will take on League One side - and 2008 FA Cup winners - Portsmouth at Fratton Park on 2 March.

The Emirates Stadium side will travel to the south coast for a second time in a row in the competition, having defeated Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round.

It is also the third game in this season’s competition in a row that Arsenal have been given the Monday night slot following the games against Leeds and the Cherries in January.

In total, it is the sixth time this term that the Gunners have been scheduled to play on a Monday night, having also had three games moved in the Premier League.

As a result, some Arsenal supporters made their feelings known on social media about the scheduling:

Monday Fc back again. — Adi (@AfcAdi) February 6, 2020

We must have played close to 10 monday night games this season....ridiculous! — Ismo (@_IBM007) February 6, 2020

Monday night again shock — Sandy Hollas (@SandyHollasAFC) February 6, 2020

I SWEAR IF THERE’S ONE MORE MONDAY GAME EVER IM GONNA ACT UPPPPPPPPWJSJSJS — Elias (@elias_haugerud) February 6, 2020

Again Monday, seriously put some respect to the team that has won more FA Cup — Rohan Kumar (@09Rohan) February 6, 2020

So sick of Monday’s — Myatz(here we go again) (@Myatzsir) February 6, 2020

Arsenal boast an impressive record against Portsmouth in competitive action, having not lost in the past 21 meetings, not including the EFL Trophy clash in 2018.

Indeed, the last time the Gunners lost against Pompey was all the way back in March 1958 (11v11).