'Seriously', 'gonna act up': Some Arsenal fans react to 'ridiculous' update

Giuseppe Labellarte
General view of the FA Cup trophy being held during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have found out when they will contest their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Gunners' upcoming FA Cup fifth round tie being given the Monday night slot.

Mikel Arteta's charges will take on League One side - and 2008 FA Cup winners - Portsmouth at Fratton Park on 2 March.

The Emirates Stadium side will travel to the south coast for a second time in a row in the competition, having defeated Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round.

 

 

It is also the third game in this season’s competition in a row that Arsenal have been given the Monday night slot following the games against Leeds and the Cherries in January.

In total, it is the sixth time this term that the Gunners have been scheduled to play on a Monday night, having also had three games moved in the Premier League.

As a result, some Arsenal supporters made their feelings known on social media about the scheduling:

Arsenal boast an impressive record against Portsmouth in competitive action, having not lost in the past 21 meetings, not including the EFL Trophy clash in 2018.

Indeed, the last time the Gunners lost against Pompey was all the way back in March 1958 (11v11).

Arsenal's Russian player Andrey Arshavin (R) is challenged by Portsmouth's English midfielder Sean Davis (L) giving away a penalty during the Premier League football match between...

