'Allegedly': Boss claims Spurs target could've returned to London; Mourinho reportedly spoke to him

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Djed Spence in January.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has admitted to the Hartlepool Mail that Tottenham Hotspur target Djed Spence could have 'easily' returned to London instead of staying put.

Boro have seen Spence emerge into their first team this season, making 12 first-team appearances for the Championship club whilst scoring once.

The 19-year-old has shown the pace to get forward and cause problems in the final third, but he has also been solid defensively – and that has resulted in speculation about his future.

The London Evening Standard recently reported that Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Spence, identifying him as a potential signing to develop behind Serge Aurier at right back.

Spence even played against Spurs in the FA Cup, and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho allegedly congratulated the teenager on his superb performance.

At the time, Spence has 18 months left on his youth deal with Boro, but he has this week signed a new deal to stay on Teesside until the summer of 2022.

Now, Boro boss Woodgate has admitted that there was alleged interest from Spurs, and Spene could heave easily returned to the south having been born in London and started his career with Fulham.

Woodgate doesn't think Spence could have been given a first-team platform elsewhere though, and thinks he has made the right decision to stay despite that lofty interest.

“Alledgedly,” said Woodgate. “He could easily have returned south but he decided to stay and he decided to sign a new contract which took about a week to negotiate. Fair play to these lads, they are not taking ages over their contracts. They want to be be here.”

“Maybe Djed could have gone down south, maybe - but where else would he get a platform like this to play in the team every week. He’s enjoying it, he‘s really enjoying it or he wouldn’t have signed the new deal,” he added.