'A real player': Pundit believes Aston Villa talisman could play for Spanish elite

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has been raving about Aston Villa's exciting midfielder Jack Grealish.

When Sam Allardyce was speaking on talkSPORT, the former England and Newcastle United manager was full of praise for Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa midfielder has scored seven goals and assisted five times already this season, and is really starting to make a name for himself, attracting the interest of various clubs around Europe.

Former manager and now TalkSport regular Allardyce is also clearly a fan of the 24-year-old, and said this when talking about the midfielder: "He looks like a real player.

"The quality he shows, calmness, final pass & the finish now."

The 65-year-old also believes Grealish could be playing at a much higher level, even suggesting the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid: "It wouldn’t be beyond a club like Barca or Real looking at him."

He might not be Barcelona level yet, but the Villa man is in great form right now - scoring three goals in his last 10 matches for the Premier League side.

The 24-year-old is also a very active midfielder, averaging 2.2 shots per game and 2.7 key passes each match. But it's not just going forward and attacking that Grealish is useful for. Due to his speed and skill, the Birmingham born midfielder also gets fouled 4.8 times each game on average (Whoscored).

If Grealish can maintain this level of form until the end of the season, it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see one of the top clubs in England make a bid for his services.

And with Villa just one point above the drop, there's no way the 24-year-old will settle for Championship football now - should his side fail to stay up this season.