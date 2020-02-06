£6.5m player stands by his Leeds United decision, makes prediction

Kemar Roofe left Leeds United last summer.

Kemar Roofe said on talkSPORT (12:30pm, February 5, 2020) that he does not regret leaving Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

The Anderlecht striker has also predicted that Leeds will clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Roofe said on talkSPORT (12:30pm, February 5, 2020): “No regrets at all. If you’re thinking ifs and buts and I’m asking questions like, ‘Should I have done this, should I have done that?’, you’re going nowhere in life.

“I made a decision and I’ll stick with it. I’m enjoying it and want to keep improving.”

The striker added: “I still talk to a lot of the boys and they’re flying. I have got a very good feeling for them this season, I really do.”

Leeds United spell

Roofe, who can also operate as a winger, joined Leeds from Oxford United in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Yorkshire Post to be worth £3 million.

The Englishman made 28 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2017-18 season, the striker made 27 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in the process, while in 2018-19, he made 28 starts and five substitute appearances in the league, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to The Yorkshire Post, Anderlecht paid Leeds between £6.5 million and £7 million to sign Roofe in the summer of 2019.

Promotion push

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 55 points from 30 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.