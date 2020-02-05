Quick links

Rangers

Hibernian

Scottish Premiership

'Wrong one': Barry Ferguson thinks Rangers should've signed £350k star instead

Danny Owen
Rangers Captain Barry Ferguson (C) celebrates at the final whistle against Celtic during the Scottish Premier League football match at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow March 29, 2008. Ferguson was...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Rangers raid Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian for Florian Kamberi - but should Christian Doidge have moved to Ibrox instead?

Christian Doidge of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the last 16 Betfred Cup match between Hibernian and Greenock Morton at Easter Road on 17 August, 2019 in...

Rangers should have signed Hibernian’s Christian Doidge instead of Florian Kamberi on transfer deadline day. At least, that is the view of former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson, speaking to PLZ Soccer.

In the final few hours of the winter window, Rangers found were facing a race against the clock as they looked to bring some attacking cover to Glasgow.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard’s side were linked with Livingston targetman Lyndon Dykes and Burnley outcast Matej Vydra but, by the time February arrived, it was Kamberi who was being unveiled at Ibrox.

 

But is the Swiss striker the right man for the job? As Ferguson was at pains to point out, Kamberi wasn’t even the best centre-forward at Easter Road during the first half of the campaign, outscored 15 to eight by the in-form Doidge.

“That’s a great header,” Ferguson said after watching the former Forest Green hero rescue a point for Hibs during the weekend draw with St Mirren.

“I watched it, his movement in the box was great and a great finish. I think Rangers maybe took the wrong one (from Hibernian).”

Christian Doidge of Hibernian celebrates after Daryl Horgan of Hibernian scores his teams third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter...

Doidge, a one-time Southampton youngster, has hit the goal-trail in recent weeks after a miserable start to life in Scottish football. It took him nine games to open his account for Hibs but, after a stunning hat-trick against St Johnstone in September, the £350,000 man has been all-but unstoppable ever since.

It is far too soon to write Kamberi off just yet, but it must be said that his record in the Premiership doesn’t exactly suggest that he could fire Rangers to the title.

In 67 games, the former Grasshopper star has hit the net just 20 times.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch