'Wrong one': Barry Ferguson thinks Rangers should've signed £350k star instead

Steven Gerrard's Rangers raid Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian for Florian Kamberi - but should Christian Doidge have moved to Ibrox instead?

Rangers should have signed Hibernian’s Christian Doidge instead of Florian Kamberi on transfer deadline day. At least, that is the view of former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson, speaking to PLZ Soccer.

In the final few hours of the winter window, Rangers found were facing a race against the clock as they looked to bring some attacking cover to Glasgow.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard’s side were linked with Livingston targetman Lyndon Dykes and Burnley outcast Matej Vydra but, by the time February arrived, it was Kamberi who was being unveiled at Ibrox.

But is the Swiss striker the right man for the job? As Ferguson was at pains to point out, Kamberi wasn’t even the best centre-forward at Easter Road during the first half of the campaign, outscored 15 to eight by the in-form Doidge.

“That’s a great header,” Ferguson said after watching the former Forest Green hero rescue a point for Hibs during the weekend draw with St Mirren.

“I watched it, his movement in the box was great and a great finish. I think Rangers maybe took the wrong one (from Hibernian).”

Doidge, a one-time Southampton youngster, has hit the goal-trail in recent weeks after a miserable start to life in Scottish football. It took him nine games to open his account for Hibs but, after a stunning hat-trick against St Johnstone in September, the £350,000 man has been all-but unstoppable ever since.

It is far too soon to write Kamberi off just yet, but it must be said that his record in the Premiership doesn’t exactly suggest that he could fire Rangers to the title.

In 67 games, the former Grasshopper star has hit the net just 20 times.