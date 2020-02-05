Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'He's a class act': Pundit raves about Wolves ace with 'great presence'

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been superb for the Molineux side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been highly praised by Premier League legend and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen in conversation with the Wolves website.

The Mexico international has been with Wolves since 2018, first on loan from Benfica and then joining permanently the following summer for a reported £30million fee (BBC Sport).

Jimenez has been nothing short of superb for Nuno Espirito Santo's charges since his arrival, with 37 goals and 17 assists to date in the old gold shirt (Transfermarkt).

 

The 28-year-old has also been a success for his nation, with 23 goals from 82 caps and a Gold Cup to his name (Transfermarkt).

Owen, a world-class striker during his professional career, hailed Jimenez's qualities and described him as a worthy investment for Wolves.

"I suppose he’s not the type of striker you would see coming from abroad into the Premier League as he’s almost like a stereotypical English centre-forward," Owen told the Wolves website.

"Nowadays as a striker in the Premier League, you’ve got to be lightning quick and have all the attributes which go alongside it, and although he’s not necessarily the quickest, he has a great touch, a great presence and knows where the net is.

"He was a massive investment for Wolves, to spend that type of money for someone of his age – I think he’s 28 – but he’s certainly paying them back. He’s a class act and certainly one of the better centre-forwards in the league."

BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Paul Ince have previously claimed that Jimenez should have been the "first name" Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ought to have gone for in January (Metro).

However, with Wolves in a good financial position, a superb coaching and playing setup, and success on the pitch, it doesn't look like Jimenez will be going anywhere any time soon.

