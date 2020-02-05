'He's going to scare any team': Pundit blown away by £18m Wolves ace

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Adama Traore has improved hugely this season under the tutelage of Molineux head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Adama Traore has been praised by Premier League legend and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen, in conversation with the official Wolves website.

The 24-year-old has shown massive improvement this season following his somewhat underwhelming maiden campaign at Molineux last term, going from an opinion-splitter to a unanimous fan favourite.

This term, Traore has registered five goals and 10 assists in 36 games (Transfermarkt), while his strength, pace and versatility have all contributed to the team shaking off their early-season malaise to surge up the Premier League table and into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Owen credited Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo with having got the best out of Traore, who previously showed glimpses of class but frustrated many fans with his inconsistency and lack of end product, and developed him into the player he is today - and suggested there's more to come.

"I think we are seeing the best of Traore now, and who’s to say we’re not going to see more of him - that’s certainly the plan at the club," Owen told the Wolves website. "He’s the type of person who wants to improve. He’s almost like a project, can you get more out of him.

"Last season, it was very much a lack of end product; he was running into cul-de-sacs, he was giving the ball away with a poor first touch, lashing at chances, and it was poor end product in general. But this season, he’s a completely different animal, and Nuno should take great credit for this. He’s now slowing himself down, taking touches and putting in the killer pass or shot.

"If you have the attributes that he has, i.e. raw pace and real strength, then you really just need to fine tune your game in other areas and you can be a real potent threat – and that’s what Traore now is, he’s going to scare any team."

Traore was briefly the Molineux club's record signing when they triggered the £18million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract in the summer of 2018, as reported by BBC Sport, and is reported to be on £43,000 per week, according to Spotrac.