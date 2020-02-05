Why was Ray Donovan cancelled? Fans think they've made a big mistake!

Admirers have flocked to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

It has earned such a significant following, so why was Ray Donovan cancelled?

What a shock!

Ann Diderman's American crime series soared onto screens back in 2013 and has kept audiences utterly transfixed ever since. The pilot even broke viewing records for Showtime, becoming their biggest!

It has now run for seven seasons with the one-and-only Ray Donovan at its centre, masterfully played by the one and only Liev Schreiber (Spotlight).

He's been joined by so many exceptional talents across the series, and it's not like it was losing any stream... season 7 was an absolute blast! Nevertheless, the future is unfortunate.

Ray Donovan comes to an end

As noted by Variety, Ray Donovan has been cancelled after seven seasons, and can you believe... they ended it on a cliffhanger!

The source includes a statement from the premium cabler: “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime."

They continue: “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Why was Ray Donovan cancelled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Levine -the new Showtime co-head of entertainment - revealed to press present at the Television Critics Association's press tour in January that it was "nearing the end of its run".

He added that the beloved series was always intended to last for "...about seven or eight seasons."

So, it looks like they've been considering an ending for a while now, but that still doesn't help to explain why they left season 7 on a cliffhanger. Perhaps they wanted to leave it open in case they did eventually entertain a new season. Although, in light of the news, it's clear they see more potential exploring other avenues.

Fans are gutted over Ray Donovan cancellation

It's always a shame when one of your favourite shows is cancelled, but Ray Donovan fans seem to have taken the news worse than expected, with some going as far as cancelling subscriptions.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Ray Donovan was one of the best shows on TV. I would rank it up there with The Sopranos and Breaking Bad. The acting and story lines were top notch. The writing was riveting. I cancelled my Showtime subscription - no Ray, no Toni. God bless! — ToniM (@tonib67) February 5, 2020

Nooooooo! Ray Donovan cannot be cancelled!!! What the F@$K are you thinking, @Showtime? No need to keep my subscription now! #buhbye — I_Rep_The_West (@I_Rep_The_West) February 5, 2020

SHO cancelled Ray Donovan after a great season



I did not see that coming



I bet it gets picked up elsewhere.

The show needs a conclusion@netflix ??? — The Great Fowler (@TheGreatFowler) February 5, 2020

Yeah I just cancelled my @Showtime subscription on prime. Y'all are dead to me. Hopefully @netflix picks up ray Donovan. How can the show end on a cliffhanger?! https://t.co/apKciGXvGt — Julian (@JulianLRivas) February 5, 2020

@Showtime why are you cancelled Ray Donovan for. Like come on Showtime you know that you have one of the best shows ever and you know that it deserves another season. I'm sure that you don't want to lose your customers — Shelly Morris (@ShellyM37438921) January 28, 2020

I don't watch the show, but this is a shabby way to treat fans who have tuned in for seven seasons. Dropping #RayDonovan without resolving major story threads is a boneheaded move that makes no sense for a subscription service like @Showtime. https://t.co/rAlrAemeGn — Ron Hebshie ️‍ (@RONTHINKblog) February 5, 2020

