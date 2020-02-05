Is Silent Witness on tonight? Will there be a Silent Witness season 24 in 2021?

Silent Witness fans have been left on tenterhooks after episode 9 ended on an agonising cliffhanger but when will episode 10 be on TV?

Despite first hitting our screens back in 1996, BBC One drama Silent Witness remains as popular as ever with around 7-8 million viewers tuning in for each episode.

Now onto its 23rd series, fans remain as loyal and as dedicated as ever, especially after growing so close to the show's cast of characters.

That makes the cliffhanger at the ending of episode 9, the penultimate episode in the series, all the more painful and nerve-wracking.

SILENT WITNESS: Fans left fearing for Jack after cliffhanger ending

The story of Silent Witness episode 9

Episode 9 of Silent Witness's 23rd series kicked itself into gear when Thomas was sent to investigate the death of Private John Healy who died during a military training exercise.

His death is suspected to involve exposure to CS gas (tear gas) after it appears that the victim died from an aneurysm.

However, when Thomas discovers traces of a possible nerve agent in his system, Healy's family, fearing a cover-up, demand answers about his death.

Jack also starts work on the case but ends the episode incapacitated and en route to hospital with fans left fearing the worst.

Meanwhile, Clarissa, who has had to endure some pretty tough personal issues in recent episodes, is toying with the idea of bring her time at the Lyell Centre to an end.

MEET THE CAST: Silent Witness welcomes Doc Brown and William Ash in season 23 finale

Why wasn't Silent Witness on TV last night?

The agonising cliffhanger at the end of episode 9 has been made even more torturous for fans thanks to the fact that the final episode did not air on its usual day, with the series finale making way for football coverage instead.

Rather than Silent Witness hitting our screens on Tuesday, February 4th, BBC One viewers had live coverage of Oxford United v Newcastle in the FA Cup to watch.

When will episode 10 be on BBC One?

Thankfully for Silent Witness fans, the final episode in series 23 has only been postponed by 24 hours and will air at 9pm on Wednesday, February 5th.

If you've missed any of Silent Witness's 23rd series, all 9 episode of the series so far are available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Will there be a series 24?

At the time of writing, the BBC are yet to officially confirm that Silent Witness will return for a 24th series in 2021.

However, the show's high viewing figures have remained stable throughout series 23 at around 7-8 million viewers so it would be unlikely to see the show come to an end just yet.

We're most likely going to learn more about the future of Silent Witness over the next few months and we'll be sure to keep you up to date with any news as and when it arrives with the series hopefully returning in January 2021 as it has over the past eight years.