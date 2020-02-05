'What a gem, Maradona': Stunned fans blown away by Aston Villa loanee

Quick links

Danny Owen
Aston Villa have a star on their hands in Jacob Ramsey - the Premier League youngster netted twice on his Doncaster Rovers debut against Tranmere Rovers.

Talk about a dream debut.

18-year-old Jacob Ramsey channelled his inner-Erling Haaland on Tuesday night as Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a prosperous evening on Tranmere Rovers’ potato-patch pitch.

The Aston Villa starlet had never started a senior game before but you wouldn’t have guessed it as his brilliantly-taken brace put the League One promotion hopefuls on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win in the Wirral.

The first, a perfectly placed left footed shot from the edge of the box, was followed later in the second half by a bullet header that even Mbwana Samatta would have been proud of. The sample size may be small but, as it stands, Ramsey has averaged a goal every 43 minutes in Doncaster colours.

‘It was amazing’, Ramsey told the Doncaster YouTube account after the game. You can say that again.

The England U19 international is not getting carried away just yet, however. Rather than rest on his laurels and toast a job well done, his failure to complete a second-half hat-trick was nagging away at Ramsey after the final whistle.

Clearly, this is a player not just with ability by the bucket-load but also the attitude and steely determination to back it up. That certainly bodes well, not just for Doncaster's play-off hopes but for Aston Villa's future too.

