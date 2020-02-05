'Terrible', 'inevitable': Some West Brom fans react to update shared by club

Two more of West Bromwich Albion's Championship games have been selected for live television coverage.

League leaders West Brom will take on Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on Saturday 14 March at the earlier time of 12:30pm after Sky Sports selected the fixture for live broadcasting.

The reverse fixture was also an early Saturday kickoff as the Baggies ran out 3-2 winners at St Andrew's in December, Charlie Austin coming off the bench to score a brace.

Albion’s game at Brentford has also been picked for TV by Sky Sports, though the match has not been rescheduled and will still take place on Tuesday 17 March at 7:45pm.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, Albion will have been live on Sky Sports 17 times in their first 39 matches of the season by the time the Griffin Park trip comes round.

This includes the trip to Millwall this Sunday, and the game against fellow promotion chasers Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns the following Saturday lunchtime.

Here is what some West Brom supporters have been saying on social media regarding the announcement, as shared by the club's Twitter channel:

Inevitable — Christian (@ChristianFtns) February 4, 2020

This makes sense, Diangana should be back and everyone wants to see him — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) February 4, 2020

How many games will that be this season.....? — Neil White (@neilwhite36) February 4, 2020

This is terrible. What happened to 3 o'clock KOffs on Saturdays? — Dex (@TimTimmyers) February 4, 2020

Everybody wants to see the best team and manager in the league, we get to support them for life — James Creasey (@JamesCreasey1) February 4, 2020

Moan moan that's all you hear about Sky Sports TV — Michael (@Michael65101368) February 4, 2020