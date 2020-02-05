Quick links

'Terrible', 'inevitable': Some West Brom fans react to update shared by club

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Two more of West Bromwich Albion's Championship games have been selected for live television coverage.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about two more of the Baggies fixtures in the Championship being selected for live television coverage (WBA website).

League leaders West Brom will take on Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on Saturday 14 March at the earlier time of 12:30pm after Sky Sports selected the fixture for live broadcasting.

The reverse fixture was also an early Saturday kickoff as the Baggies ran out 3-2 winners at St Andrew's in December, Charlie Austin coming off the bench to score a brace.

 

Albion’s game at Brentford has also been picked for TV by Sky Sports, though the match has not been rescheduled and will still take place on Tuesday 17 March at 7:45pm.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, Albion will have been live on Sky Sports 17 times in their first 39 matches of the season by the time the Griffin Park trip comes round.

This includes the trip to Millwall this Sunday, and the game against fellow promotion chasers Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns the following Saturday lunchtime.

Here is what some West Brom supporters have been saying on social media regarding the announcement, as shared by the club's Twitter channel:

