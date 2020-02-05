Quick links

'Oh my days': Some Aston Villa fans compare 'impressive' 18-year-old to Jack Grealish

Aston Villa academy ace Jacob Ramsey has already begun earning comparisons with Villa Park captain Jack Grealish.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been raving about Villa Park academy ace Jacob Ramsey's amazing debut display for his loan club.

The 18-year-old left Villa Park on transfer deadline day to link up with League One club Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

Ramsey, one of Villa's most highly rated young prospects, was named in the Doncaster starting XI by manager Darren Moore away at Tranmere on Tuesday night.

 

 

He opened the scoring on 54 minutes, side-footing home Kieran Sadlier's pull-back, and added a second 20 minutes later, heading home a cross from Niall Ennis.

Doncaster ended up running out 3-0 winners as substitute Fejiri Okenabirhie added a third in the 84th minute, the result moving Doncaster to within three points of the playoffs.

Villa's Twitter page praised their young prodigy's efforts on his Rovers debut and several Villa fans also sang his praises on the social media platform, including comparisons made with Jack Grealish's loan spell at Notts County:

As reported by the Doncaster Free Press, Ramsey regularly trains with the senior squad at Villa Park and is seen as a big part of the future at the club, where he has been on the books since the age of six.

He has made three senior appearances for Dean Smith’s side, following his debut off the bench in the Championship last February.

Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa celebrates with teammate Colin Odutayo after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League 2 match between Reading U23 and Aston Villa U23 at Adams...

