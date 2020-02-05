Quick links

Victor Orta names signing who has shocked people at Leeds

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.
The Leeds United loanee has had a wonderful season.

Ben White of Leeds United

Victor Orta has admitted that 'nobody' at Leeds United expected Ben White to be as strong mentally as he has been.

Leeds signed the 22-year-old defender on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Prior to moving to West Yorkshire, White hadn't played a single minute of Premier League or Championship football, but he has enjoyed a seamless transition to life in the second tier.

In fact, with links to Tottenham and Chelsea cropping up earlier in the season [Sky Sports], you could argue that the centre-back has been nothing short of exceptional for the most part.

 

Much of the credit for White's addition has been given to Leeds' Director of Football Orta, but the Spaniard insists that it's a reflection on the scouting department at Thorp Arch.

He told Leeds Live: "In football, nothing is true, nothing is false. Ben White is really [the] proud work of the scouting department.

"We need to give credit to the player. There are four areas. Nobody expected this strong mentality he has. For me, he deserves credit for this."

A lot of Leeds fans will be disappointed to see White leave in the summer but, whatever happens with the Whites' promotion bid, he is probably leaving for good.

If this season has taught us anything it's that White has such a bright future in English football and it wouldn't be a big surprise if a Spurs or a Chelsea or a Liverpool did go in for him this summer, irrespective of whether he helps Marcelo Bielsa's side win promotion.

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal takes on Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

 

