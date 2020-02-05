Victor Orta names signing who has shocked people at Leeds

The Leeds United loanee has had a wonderful season.

Victor Orta has admitted that 'nobody' at Leeds United expected Ben White to be as strong mentally as he has been.

Leeds signed the 22-year-old defender on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Prior to moving to West Yorkshire, White hadn't played a single minute of Premier League or Championship football, but he has enjoyed a seamless transition to life in the second tier.

In fact, with links to Tottenham and Chelsea cropping up earlier in the season [Sky Sports], you could argue that the centre-back has been nothing short of exceptional for the most part.

Much of the credit for White's addition has been given to Leeds' Director of Football Orta, but the Spaniard insists that it's a reflection on the scouting department at Thorp Arch.

He told Leeds Live: "In football, nothing is true, nothing is false. Ben White is really [the] proud work of the scouting department.

"We need to give credit to the player. There are four areas. Nobody expected this strong mentality he has. For me, he deserves credit for this."

A lot of Leeds fans will be disappointed to see White leave in the summer but, whatever happens with the Whites' promotion bid, he is probably leaving for good.

If this season has taught us anything it's that White has such a bright future in English football and it wouldn't be a big surprise if a Spurs or a Chelsea or a Liverpool did go in for him this summer, irrespective of whether he helps Marcelo Bielsa's side win promotion.