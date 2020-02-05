'Try stuff I wouldn't dream of': BBC pundit in awe of 'incredible' Liverpool ace's FA Cup display

Liverpool's youngsters booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Rob Green has lauded youngster Curtin Jones for his performance during Liverpool's 1-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night at Anfield.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (04/02/20 at 21:45 pm), former Premier League goalkeeper, Green, seemingly spoke in awe of the Liverpool attacker, as he stated that he was trying stuff he 'wouldn't dream of'.

"He's done well tonight, hasn't he?!" Green told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He has looked a threat all over the pitch. He has looked confident. He would try stuff that I wouldn't dream of. And he has been an incredible influence over the game."

A lot was made of this match before a ball was kicked because Jurgen Klopp had made it clear that he would go on a winter break, along with his senior player, whilst the U23's and Neil Critchley took their place for the FA Cup match.

In the end, Liverpool booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup, with former Manchester United academy product, Ro-Shaun Williams scoring an own goal, which in the end proved to be the difference on the night.

Jones, who scored a wonder goal against Everton during the previous round, captained the side this time around, with James Milner watching from the sidelines.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will now stick with these players for what will be a very tough FA Cup fixture away at Chelsea.

Someone like Jones will have a great chance of starting that game because of how he performed against Everton last time out, and how he led the team against the League One side yesterday.