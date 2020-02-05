Quick links

Everton

Tranmere Rovers

Premier League

League One

'Always going to happen wasn’t it': Some fans react to worrying update on Everton man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Morgan Feeney of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton academy defender Morgan Feeney has returned to Goodison Park after suffering an injury while out on loan.

Morgan Feeney of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Everton defender Morgan Feeney has suffered an injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season, prompting fans of his loan club to bemoan their latest misfortune.

The Toffees academy ace swapped Everton for Tranmere in a loan switch on transfer deadline day last month, but suffered a hamstring injury playing his first game for the Birkenhead club.

Feeney was taken off against Bolton in time added on at the end of the second half last Saturday and has now returned to Finch Farm for treatment.

 

 

According to the Liverpool Echo, there are concerns that the severity of the hamstring problem could mean the Everton Under-23s captain may miss three months, effectively ruling him out for the season.

Tranmere are currently 21st in League One and it was hoped that Feeney could bolster their defensive ranks in a bid to secure safety, but with their final game of the season on 3 May, he might not be back before then.

Here is how some Tranmere fans reacted to the update:

Feeney is highly rated at Goodison Park, having captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term, and has made two senior appearances for Everton (Transfermarkt).

The Toffees Under-23 defender was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".

Morgan Feeney of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch