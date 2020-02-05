'Always going to happen wasn’t it': Some fans react to worrying update on Everton man

Everton academy defender Morgan Feeney has returned to Goodison Park after suffering an injury while out on loan.

Everton defender Morgan Feeney has suffered an injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season, prompting fans of his loan club to bemoan their latest misfortune.

The Toffees academy ace swapped Everton for Tranmere in a loan switch on transfer deadline day last month, but suffered a hamstring injury playing his first game for the Birkenhead club.

Feeney was taken off against Bolton in time added on at the end of the second half last Saturday and has now returned to Finch Farm for treatment.

According to the Liverpool Echo, there are concerns that the severity of the hamstring problem could mean the Everton Under-23s captain may miss three months, effectively ruling him out for the season.

Tranmere are currently 21st in League One and it was hoped that Feeney could bolster their defensive ranks in a bid to secure safety, but with their final game of the season on 3 May, he might not be back before then.

Here is how some Tranmere fans reacted to the update:

The most Tranmere thing ever — Tom Darlo (@tomdarlo11) February 4, 2020

The tranmere injury curse strikes again — Adrian Hargadon (@DjAidhargadon) February 4, 2020

Best debut ever:



- concede after 2 minutes

- lose to hated local rivals

- do your hamstring

- get booed off

- return to parent club — WHEMO (@William35863418) February 4, 2020

Standard TRFC. — Jon Robinson (@JonRobinson4) February 4, 2020

Amazing — James Donnelly (@jm_donnelly) February 4, 2020

Was always going to happen wasn’t it — Joe (@JoeBindley) February 4, 2020

Management issue, ask too much of players, probably trained the kid harder than he has worked in his life for the 2 days he was with us then turned the kid out against experienced journeyman pros who’s shadows he spent the afternoon chasing — SuperRover (@Greasbyrover) February 4, 2020

Was good while it lasted — Conchobar Ó B (@GogleddIwerddon) February 4, 2020

Feeney is highly rated at Goodison Park, having captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term, and has made two senior appearances for Everton (Transfermarkt).

The Toffees Under-23 defender was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".