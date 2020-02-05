Quick links

Tottenham boss Mourinho has opportunity to follow Liverpool's lead: Our view

Dan Coombs
Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham have a FA Cup replay tonight.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between...

Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton tonight looking to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Saints are tricky opponents, beating Spurs earlier this year in the Premier League.

Spurs will put a strong side out, but they have an opportunity to trust in youth too. Young striker Troy Parrott is desperate for a chance.

 

That shouldn't be as scary a prospect for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho as it sounds.

He need only take a look at Liverpool's faith in their young players last night.

A makeshift, young Liverpool team reached the fifth round with a win over Shrewsbury.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Southampton are far stronger opponents, but nobody is suggesting Tottenham field a team of 11 youngsters.

They simply should be open to including potential matchwinner Parrott on the bench, and being prepared to give him a chance if the situation requires it.

Mourinho has recently put his trust in young defender Japhet Tanganga, and it has paid off.

Parrott could have a similar impact if he is allowed to.

 

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur and Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

