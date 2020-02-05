Tottenham boss Mourinho has opportunity to follow Liverpool's lead: Our view

Tottenham have a FA Cup replay tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton tonight looking to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Saints are tricky opponents, beating Spurs earlier this year in the Premier League.

Spurs will put a strong side out, but they have an opportunity to trust in youth too. Young striker Troy Parrott is desperate for a chance.

That shouldn't be as scary a prospect for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho as it sounds.

He need only take a look at Liverpool's faith in their young players last night.

A makeshift, young Liverpool team reached the fifth round with a win over Shrewsbury.

Southampton are far stronger opponents, but nobody is suggesting Tottenham field a team of 11 youngsters.

They simply should be open to including potential matchwinner Parrott on the bench, and being prepared to give him a chance if the situation requires it.

Mourinho has recently put his trust in young defender Japhet Tanganga, and it has paid off.

Parrott could have a similar impact if he is allowed to.