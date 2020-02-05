Is Thieves of the Wood season 2 confirmed? Jan de Lichte's journey comes to an end

It's already been a great year for TV enthusiasts and it just keeps getting better.

It's truly immersive viewing, but is Thieves of the Wood season 2 on the horizon?

Yeah, we're pretty impressed.

Despite glaring parallels to the likes of Robin Hood and what have you, Netflix has delivered fans of historical-drama a show to treasure.

All ten episodes of the Belgian drama series Thieves of the Wood arrived on the streaming service in January and they've made for some speedy binging.

It centres upon Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte (portrayed by Matteo Simoni) as he revolts against the Austrian aristocracy and devastating corruption. The crew and creative team do a fantastic job of ushering audiences back into the realm of 18th century Belgium, perfectly utilising costume and sets.

So, what does the future hold?

Is Thieves of the Wood season 2 confirmed?

No, Thieves of the Wood season 2 is not confirmed.

Usually, it would be far too early to expect news of a second season, but honestly, a continuation of the first season does seem highly unlikely.

One reason for such confidence is obvious...

Thieves of the Wood: All wrapped up!

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

Season 1 does an efficient job of introducing us to Jan De Lichte and chronicling his rise to power.

However, the narrative is also keen to wrap up the character's story, presenting audiences with his capture and eventual execution. If they were keen to explore the protagonist further with more episodes, they've gone about it the wrong way.

The last episode wraps things up and, all in all, Thieves of the Wood stands proud as an entertaining one-off.

However, there's also no point in completely ruling it out, as the service often looks at viewing figures down the line when determining which shows to renew. If the statistics suggest the property could bring them huge success, then perhaps we could see peripheral characters take centre-stage and lead a spin-off of some sort.

Realistically, we're not expecting that to be the case.

@netflix “ Thieves of the wood” I never tire of stories like this, I recommend a viewing. Costumes are amazing scene is real enough to immerse into the story.

And that’s the kicker boys and girls, the ability to create illusion so real that your audience buys in. #win — life of Brian (@theBrianBurgess) January 13, 2020

Fans recommend Thieves of the Wood

It's earned some serious praise since it landed on Netflix, and as expected, some have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Thieves of the wood on Netflix is good if you like period dramas w/Robin Hood archetypes — M (@bluestteye) January 20, 2020

If, like me, you really dig tricorne hats, flintlock pistols, and outlaws (and don’t mind subtitles) you should check out Thieves of the Wood on Netflix — Daniel M. Ford (@soundingline) January 26, 2020

really enjoying thieves of the wood on netflix — melodie (@callmemelodie) February 1, 2020

yooo. the characters in "thieves of the wood" were so well written! it was like, everyone has their own story to tell at the same damn time. — DD+ (@brianntheillest) February 3, 2020

