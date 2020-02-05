'They just never learn': Reading player doubts Leeds' chances of promotion

The play-off pack are closing the gap on Leeds United.

Charlie Adam has raised doubt over Leeds United's chances of earning promotion, as he stated that they 'never learn' from the issues which stopped them earning promotion last season.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/20 at 8:50 pm), Reading midfielder Adam doesn't think there is a 'standout' team in the Championship, as he shared his thoughts on Leeds, Brentford, West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

On the best side he has come up against: "There's no standout," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. "There's no standout team that's going to run away with it. Brentford have three players up front that could be the difference. But there is no absolute standout.

"Leeds, I always felt that there was a period where I felt that they could go because of that mentality from last season as well. They just never learn from that experience.

"West Brom are a team that have got experienced players. A good manager that, doesn't matter how they play, he's going to win and get them over the line.

"There's not been a standout team and I still think it's up for grabs. Forest have shown good signs, if you look at the squad, it's not the best squad in the league, but they get results."

Leeds United suffered a home defeat against Wigan over the weekend, and it was a case of yet another game where Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated, but failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

Last season, the Yorkshire club dominated the majority of their games, but there were too many occasions where they were the standout side in terms of performance but the result told a different story.

Added with that, there seems to be big pressure on the shoulders of Patrick Bamford, who has come under serious stick for his performances and lack of ruthlessness from his part to put chances away.

Prior to Christmas, Leeds had a double-figure lead over those in the playoffs, but that has now been reduced to three points.

Leeds take on fourth-placed Nottingham Forest over the weekend, and defeat at the City Ground could see the Midlands-based club close the gap on them to one point, not forgetting that third-placed Fulham could go level on points with them.