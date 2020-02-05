Quick links

Everton

'All for it': Some Everton fans react to rumour about £14m ace Marco Silva said was 'different'

Amir Mir
Carlo Ancelotti manager of Everton celebrates with staff after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mason Holgate has been a standout performer for Everton ever since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva.

Mason Holgate of Everton talks to Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Everton fans are excited about the rumours that Mason Holgate will be offered a new deal by the club following a number of strong performances. 

The Telegraph have claimed that Everton are going to reward the versatile defender with a new contract, with his current deal at Goodison Park expiring in 2022. 

 

Over the course of the summer, Holgate's future on Merseyside looked bleak, with a number of Premier League clubs seemingly keen on the £14m ace's services, as reported by The Sun. 

He had just returned from his loan spell at West Brom, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League, and he didn't seem part of Marco Silva's long-term plans.

Silva acknowledged that Holgate was 'different' from what he had, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo, but his career on Merseyside was heading in one direction.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Mason Holgate and Marco Silva of Everton during the Everton training session on July 11, 2018 in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria.

Everton not signing another centre-back last summer did help his cause, but the biggest factor in his change in form has been the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti. 

Holgate has even jumped ahead of England international, Michael Keane, in the Toffees pecking order, which does raise the question as to who Gareth Southgate will pick out of the two next month? If he opts to pick any of them that is.

From the perspective of the Everton supporters, they are just glad that he is proving them wrong because they are reaping the rewards from his performances.

Whether he is paying at centre-back, right-back or having to move in the number six role during the middle of the game, everything is going right for Holgate, at this moment in time. 

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Holgate rumours: 

