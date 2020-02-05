'All for it': Some Everton fans react to rumour about £14m ace Marco Silva said was 'different'

Mason Holgate has been a standout performer for Everton ever since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva.

Everton fans are excited about the rumours that Mason Holgate will be offered a new deal by the club following a number of strong performances.

The Telegraph have claimed that Everton are going to reward the versatile defender with a new contract, with his current deal at Goodison Park expiring in 2022.

Over the course of the summer, Holgate's future on Merseyside looked bleak, with a number of Premier League clubs seemingly keen on the £14m ace's services, as reported by The Sun.

He had just returned from his loan spell at West Brom, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League, and he didn't seem part of Marco Silva's long-term plans.

Silva acknowledged that Holgate was 'different' from what he had, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo, but his career on Merseyside was heading in one direction.

Everton not signing another centre-back last summer did help his cause, but the biggest factor in his change in form has been the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.

Holgate has even jumped ahead of England international, Michael Keane, in the Toffees pecking order, which does raise the question as to who Gareth Southgate will pick out of the two next month? If he opts to pick any of them that is.

From the perspective of the Everton supporters, they are just glad that he is proving them wrong because they are reaping the rewards from his performances.

Whether he is paying at centre-back, right-back or having to move in the number six role during the middle of the game, everything is going right for Holgate, at this moment in time.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Holgate rumours:

Didn't think he had it in him. Proving me wrong this season and I couldn't be happier. — Tez Hug (@TezHug) February 3, 2020

Double it and give him tosuns too — nathan fairweather (@njfairweather) February 3, 2020

He's proving himself to be a great player for us. — Ciara (@EFC_Ciara) February 3, 2020

Should give him the armband whilst we’re at it. — Ste Q (@stequirk) February 3, 2020

And give him the armband next season — peter39 (@peter3910) February 3, 2020

Potentially? They better! — Petey Wheat (@SweetPTWheat) February 3, 2020

All for it. Mason has come on very well this season and is playing consistently well. — Peter Papadopoulos (@PeterPapadopo11) February 4, 2020

The lads been class 4 us this season well deserved — ste shirley (@bet0132) February 3, 2020