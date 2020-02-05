Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Some Spurs fans are raving about Giovani Lo Celso before cup clash

Brian Heffernan
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur sent out footage that was meant to highlight Son Heung-min's brilliance, but instead, it was Giovani Lo Celso gaining all the praise.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup clash with Southampton on Wednesday night, the Lilywhites tweeted out footage that they thought would make the fans praise Son Heung-min, however, that wasn't the result that ended up happening.

Plenty of Spurs supporters were raving about Giovani Lo Celso's role in the footage, with the Argentine running past the entire Saints midfield to play a major part in Son's goal.

Lo Celso completed his move from Real Betis for £27.2m in January after initially joining on a loan deal, which was fittingly announced the same time Christian Eriksen had left the north London side (BBC Sport).

 

The 23-year-old midfielder has failed to score or assist in the Premier League this season, however, the former Betis man has scored twice in all competitions for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho's side has had mixed results against Southampton, with both sides winning two out of the last six meetings, but the London-based side has scored one more goal across these outings.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

Some of the fans felt the caption of the footage should have been changed to "Lo Celso vs The Saints" instead of the original "Sonny v The Saints."

Judging from all of the other reactions from the Lilywhites supporters, it is safe to say Lo Celso definitely outshone the South Korean. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and Tactical Analyst Ricardo Formosinho celebrate after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch