Some Spurs fans are raving about Giovani Lo Celso before cup clash

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup clash with Southampton on Wednesday night, the Lilywhites tweeted out footage that they thought would make the fans praise Son Heung-min, however, that wasn't the result that ended up happening.

Plenty of Spurs supporters were raving about Giovani Lo Celso's role in the footage, with the Argentine running past the entire Saints midfield to play a major part in Son's goal.

Lo Celso completed his move from Real Betis for £27.2m in January after initially joining on a loan deal, which was fittingly announced the same time Christian Eriksen had left the north London side (BBC Sport).

The 23-year-old midfielder has failed to score or assist in the Premier League this season, however, the former Betis man has scored twice in all competitions for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho's side has had mixed results against Southampton, with both sides winning two out of the last six meetings, but the London-based side has scored one more goal across these outings.

Some of the fans felt the caption of the footage should have been changed to "Lo Celso vs The Saints" instead of the original "Sonny v The Saints."

Judging from all of the other reactions from the Lilywhites supporters, it is safe to say Lo Celso definitely outshone the South Korean.

Lo Celso vs the Saints. — Luke (@lukemcewen) February 4, 2020

Lo celso vs saints** — Shakur (@Ace_THFC) February 4, 2020

Lo celso vs saints — Pablo (@yngchipps) February 4, 2020

Gio on fire — Extreme jazz vibe (@PgHxqBHvMNVg3F3) February 5, 2020

Gio tho — Remco (@Remco28aapje) February 4, 2020

Weird way to spell Gio https://t.co/zJ8xr3vzzS — e (@SuperhumanAtal) February 4, 2020