Some Tottenham fans slate Christian Eriksen after interview

After former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen sat down to be interviewed by BBC Sport, these Spurs fans were fuming with the 27-year-old.

Christian Eriksen joined Tottenham Hotspur in the 2013/14 Premier League season, but the 27-year-old's time in north London came to an end this January, with Giovani Lo Celso's permanent deal being announced at the same time.

The Danish international spoke very openly to BBC Sport, speaking about life at the club in the final stages of his time with Spurs.

"Yes. England, for the last few years, was very hectic," he said.

"After what I said in the summer, it was just about 'when is he going to leave?' Every game it was 'Is he leaving? Is he not leaving?' Of course, a lot of people were speaking about it."

During the peak of his career, Eriksen was vital to the North London side's success, with the 27-year-old scoring 69 goals and assisting 89 times in the 305 total appearances the Dane had for the club.

But the attacking midfielder was performing nowhere near that level this season for Spurs, scoring and assisting just twice in 20 Premier League outings.

However, after leaving in the manner he did, it was always likely that some Tottenham supporters would eventually turn on the Middelfart-born midfielder no matter what form he was in.

Now playing his football for Inter in Serie A under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, the Denmark international has played 84 minutes - but is yet to score or assist for the Italian giants.

One of the fans described his recent performances as 'awful', which is the sort of treatment the midfielder will likely receive from the north London supporters for the rest of his career.

Another Spurs fan stated that Eriksen could have gone on to become a 'club legend' if he didn't decide to move to the Milan based club.

Christian Eriksen says he felt like the black sheep during the latter period of his #thfc career. [BBC] pic.twitter.com/49VLDYVsrk — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) February 5, 2020

I can only speak for me but him wanting to leave had no impact on me losing patience with him. His performances were awful & that’s why. Hazard at Chelsea to name a recent example played his heart out every game despite his desire to leave. — SpursNews (@SpursNews1961) February 5, 2020

Awful interview, appears he has nothing nice to say despite spending 7 years at the club. Could have been a legend, but now he’s going to have to be considered a mercenary that we’re better off without — James Harcourt (@jharcourt1) February 5, 2020

He was the black sheep coz he stopped playing and caring yet still involved in the squad, he was carried , the fans were gonna turn on him, his fault, his doing , good riddance — Tony Care (@Tonycare316) February 5, 2020

Christian, stop playing the victim. Not a good look, mate — Phil C #THFC #FBPE (@Philspur424) February 5, 2020