Some Tottenham fans slate Christian Eriksen after interview

Brian Heffernan
Christian Eriksen of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Friuli on February 2, 2020 in Udine, Italy.
After former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen sat down to be interviewed by BBC Sport, these Spurs fans were fuming with the 27-year-old.

Christian Eriksen joined Tottenham Hotspur in the 2013/14 Premier League season, but the 27-year-old's time in north London came to an end this January, with Giovani Lo Celso's permanent deal being announced at the same time.

The Danish international spoke very openly to BBC Sport, speaking about life at the club in the final stages of his time with Spurs.

"Yes. England, for the last few years, was very hectic," he said.

"After what I said in the summer, it was just about 'when is he going to leave?' Every game it was 'Is he leaving? Is he not leaving?' Of course, a lot of people were speaking about it."

 

During the peak of his career, Eriksen was vital to the North London side's success, with the 27-year-old scoring 69 goals and assisting 89 times in the 305 total appearances the Dane had for the club.

But the attacking midfielder was performing nowhere near that level this season for Spurs, scoring and assisting just twice in 20 Premier League outings.

However, after leaving in the manner he did, it was always likely that some Tottenham supporters would eventually turn on the Middelfart-born midfielder no matter what form he was in.

Now playing his football for Inter in Serie A under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, the Denmark international has played 84 minutes - but is yet to score or assist for the Italian giants.

One of the fans described his recent performances as 'awful', which is the sort of treatment the midfielder will likely receive from the north London supporters for the rest of his career.

Another Spurs fan stated that Eriksen could have gone on to become a 'club legend' if he didn't decide to move to the Milan based club.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

