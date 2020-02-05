These Newcastle United fans loved this Allan Saint-Maximin footage

Newcastle United fans were loving footage of Allan Saint-Maximin against Oxford United.

It's safe to say that Allan Saint-Maximin definitely impressed Newcastle United fans once again against Oxford United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

After joining from Nice for £16.2m in August 2019, the Frenchman has started to become known for his matchday flair and skills, which was on full display at the cost of Oxford's FA Cup dreams.

Saint-Maximin scored the deciding goal in the 116th minute to send the Magpies into the fifth round, after a very tough match against the League One side.

Sean Longstaff and the struggling Joelinton were also on the scoresheet in the Toon's 3-2 win, but the pair were quickly overshadowed when the French winger came on in the 37th minute.

But despite all of his skills, the 22-year-old is yet to find any real goalscoring form in the Premier League, scoring just once in 14 matches - with 12 of them being from the starting lineup.

However, the work the winger does for Newcastle is pretty hard to record, as most of it is skilfully getting past players or creative runs off the ball, but that doesn't always result in goals or assists.

One of the Magpies fans gave Saint-Maximin very high praise, stating he's their 'favourite player since Shearer', obviously meaning former striker Alan Shearer - who scored 182 goals in 374 appearances during his time with Newcastle.

