These Liverpool fans loved James Milner watching the FA Cup clash

Brian Heffernan
Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (C) watches from his seat during the English FA Cup fourth round reply football match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in...
Liverpool supporters were happy to see that James Milner had attended the FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury.

James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool managed to scrape past Shrewsbury in a 1-0 win that was thanks to an own goal from the League One side's Ro-Shaun Williams.

However, a lot of the fans have recently been talking about James Milner and considering that the 34-year-old didn't feature in the FA Cup tie - that's some achievement.

Neil Critchley spoke with the media after the Reds progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where he told the Liverpool Echo: "He [Milner] was very animated behind me.

"He trained with us yesterday and asked if he could come along, but of course the answer was yes."

 

Milner has started just six Premier League matches so far this season, so maybe it's time the midfielder starts to think about life after football, as the Englishman was ultimately watching his future replacements play against the League One side.

However, the number seven has managed to score and assist twice in the league, pretty impressive considering the sporadic nature of his appearances.

Yasser Larouci of Liverpool prepares to be substituted on as Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool consoles James Milner as he leaves the pitch with an injury during the FA Cup Third Round...

One of the fans expressed how they feel the England international would make a great manager one day. Perhaps he could even start his career at Liverpool - most likely in the academy ranks though.

Due to his current lack of game time, some of the other supporters suggested that the Leeds born midfielder would probably like to be out on the pitch playing, instead of being stuck in the stands watching on from a distance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Milner of Liverpool Goes down with an in-jury during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020...

