These Liverpool fans loved James Milner watching the FA Cup clash

Liverpool supporters were happy to see that James Milner had attended the FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury.

Liverpool managed to scrape past Shrewsbury in a 1-0 win that was thanks to an own goal from the League One side's Ro-Shaun Williams.

However, a lot of the fans have recently been talking about James Milner and considering that the 34-year-old didn't feature in the FA Cup tie - that's some achievement.

Neil Critchley spoke with the media after the Reds progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where he told the Liverpool Echo: "He [Milner] was very animated behind me.

"He trained with us yesterday and asked if he could come along, but of course the answer was yes."

Milner has started just six Premier League matches so far this season, so maybe it's time the midfielder starts to think about life after football, as the Englishman was ultimately watching his future replacements play against the League One side.

However, the number seven has managed to score and assist twice in the league, pretty impressive considering the sporadic nature of his appearances.

One of the fans expressed how they feel the England international would make a great manager one day. Perhaps he could even start his career at Liverpool - most likely in the academy ranks though.

Due to his current lack of game time, some of the other supporters suggested that the Leeds born midfielder would probably like to be out on the pitch playing, instead of being stuck in the stands watching on from a distance.

Nice to see Milner sat behind the dugout. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 4, 2020

Gonna be a top manager one day — Name cannot be blank (@fairysquadfatha) February 4, 2020

Has he lost his passport — michael davies (@mikedavies38) February 4, 2020

Looks like he wants to be out there. — Rav (@Rav01SA) February 4, 2020

Role Model — Ali Hany (@LFCTopLuca) February 4, 2020

I'd rather he was on the pitch — Keith (@Keith76696680) February 4, 2020