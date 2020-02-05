Quick links

These Leeds United fans praise Nohan Kenneh after international call up

Brian Heffernan
Turan Calhanoglu (TSG Hoffenheim) of Germany and Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United) of England compete for the ball during the international friendly match between England U17 and Germany U17 at...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's academy player Nohan Kenneh has been selected for England's U17s clashes against Russia and Ukraine.

Nohan Kenneh is just 17 years old and is already making a name for himself on the international stage, being selected to play against Russia and Ukraine in preparation for England's U17s journey in the EURO U17 qualifiers which are set to be played in March.

The Monrovia born defender is set to play alongside players such as Louie Barry from Aston Villa and West Ham's Amadou Diallo.

When playing for the England youth setup, the teenager usually plays in the right-back position but has had spells in the defensive-midfielder role.

 

Domestically, Kenneh has also been having a successful season. Breaking into the U23s at such a young age is a great achievement for the young defender.

He's also featured in the FA Youth Cup, which is a competition Leeds United are still in and take on Manchester United in the fifth round.

This is definitely a positive sign for the Peacocks' academy system, as it shows that even a Championship side can produce players up to international standard - all be it at U17s level.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some of the fans were calling for Marcelo Bielsa to consider using the youngster in the first team, but with there being question marks over how much game time Jean-Kevin Augustin will get - a 17-year-old full-back seems to be a bit too far down the food chain to be considered a contender right now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United fans react ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

