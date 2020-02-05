These Leeds United fans praise Nohan Kenneh after international call up

Leeds United's academy player Nohan Kenneh has been selected for England's U17s clashes against Russia and Ukraine.

Nohan Kenneh is just 17 years old and is already making a name for himself on the international stage, being selected to play against Russia and Ukraine in preparation for England's U17s journey in the EURO U17 qualifiers which are set to be played in March.

The Monrovia born defender is set to play alongside players such as Louie Barry from Aston Villa and West Ham's Amadou Diallo.

When playing for the England youth setup, the teenager usually plays in the right-back position but has had spells in the defensive-midfielder role.

Domestically, Kenneh has also been having a successful season. Breaking into the U23s at such a young age is a great achievement for the young defender.

He's also featured in the FA Youth Cup, which is a competition Leeds United are still in and take on Manchester United in the fifth round.

This is definitely a positive sign for the Peacocks' academy system, as it shows that even a Championship side can produce players up to international standard - all be it at U17s level.

Some of the fans were calling for Marcelo Bielsa to consider using the youngster in the first team, but with there being question marks over how much game time Jean-Kevin Augustin will get - a 17-year-old full-back seems to be a bit too far down the food chain to be considered a contender right now.

#LUFC Academy defender Nohan Kenneh has been named in England's U17s squad for their upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Russia — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 5, 2020

