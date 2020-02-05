TalkSPORT pundit claims people are being 'totally disrespectful' towards Everton player

Quick links

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed the best goalscoring term of his career so far this season.

Darren Bent has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ‘completely disrespected’ by some football fans.

England could be in trouble at the Euro’s, with their two main striking options in Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford currently injured.

Few English strikers are now in better form than Everton’s Calvert-Lewin, yet he is often not given a mention as a potential candidate to lead the line for the Three Lions.

And Bent feels that the Everton youngster should be given more credit than he is.

“Whenever I talk about Calvert-Lewin people laugh it off, which I think it totally disrespectful,” Bent said.

 

“He’s got five in his last 10. Anyone who has watched him play, he is fundamentally so good. He holds the ball up well, he’s quick, he’s strong, he can score goals.

“I’m sure Gareth Southgate will have looked at that. I reckon Calvert-Lewin is a lot closer than people think.”

Calvert-Lewin’s main problem is that it has taken him a while to find his shooting boots at Goodison Park.

He has really started to fulfil his potential this season though, and his scoring record is starting to look strong.

Calvert-Lewin now has 10 goals in 23 games for Everton this season, making him the Toffees’ top scorer.

Calvert-Lewin will next be in action for Everton again at the weekend, when they take on Crystal Palace.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

