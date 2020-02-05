Sylvain Distin claims Tottenham ace is 'confused' & still 'very inconsistent' since £23m switch

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a win against Manchester City over the weekend.

Sylvain Distin has claimed that Serge Aurier is 'confused' when he is playing and he feels the Tottenham defender hasn't improved since his move from PSG.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, former PSG and Premier League defender, Distin, claimed that Aurier was 'very inconsistent' in Paris, and what he did at his previous club is 'what he is doing now'.

"Regarding Aurier, what he is doing now is what he did at PSG," Distin told Stadium Astro. "I don't see a massive difference. He was very inconsistent at PSG.

"I could see him [inially] coming to the Premier League and improving. But I don't think he's consistent enough. I don't think he realises what he has to do defensively, yet. Again, he is a player with really good abilities.

"With a good centre-back next to him, he might have more guidance and more help. But, at the moment, he's a bit confused. He's not sure whether he should attack or stay. Also, the game now, as a fullback, it wants you to go forward way too much."

Aurier was signed by Mauricio Pochettino from PSG for £23 million during the summer of 2017 [BBC Sport], and it is fair to say that he still hasn't managed to eradicate the rashness from his game.

That was proven over the weekend when he gave away a penalty against Manchester City - the one issue for Spurs is that Aurier is their only reconsigned right-back at the club.

Kyle Walker was Tottenham's number one right-back at first before he left for Manchester City and Kieran Trippier took over, but he was sold in the summer.

That meant that Aurier became the more senior guy in that position, but he simply hasn't been able to show that he is capable of making that spot his own.

Jose Mourinho hasn't been at the club too long and it remains to be seen whether the Spurs boss will have the patience to stick with him and help him improve his game during the long-term.