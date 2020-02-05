Quick links

'Still a cracking little player': Some Tottenham fans react to Newcastle ace's FA Cup display

A fan holds a banner protesting against Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on...
Newcastle United's January signing Nabil Bentaleb came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have reacted to Nabil Bentaleb's FA Cup performance for Newcastle United on Tuesday night. 

The former Spurs man, who returned to England during the January transfer window, helped Newcastle record an extra-time 3-2 win over League One side Oxford in the FA Cup last night.

 

Spurs fans know all about Bentaleb's game having seen him come up into their first-team when he was a teenager, but there's no doubt he was a player who, at the time, failed to live up to expectations.

Well, the now-25-year-old will be hoping to showcase what he is about at Newcastle, as some Spurs fans reacted to what he produced in the FA Cup yesterday.

Steve Bruce started the left-footed midfielder, and on occasions, he would showcase a moment of brilliance, wither it'd be a brilliant cross or a neat piece of skill.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

But there were other occasions when he would give the ball away in a sloppy manner, something which the Tottenham supporters have seen before. 

The Magpies needed extra-time to beat Oxford, and despite Bentaleb having a strong penalty record, his manager opted to take him off during the first half of ET. 

Nonetheless, he received a mixed response for his performance, as he will no doubt be looking forward to coming up against his former club in the Premier League - Jose Mourinho's side will travel to St James' Park in May. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Bentaleb's performance in the FA Cup:

