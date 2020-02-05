'Still a cracking little player': Some Tottenham fans react to Newcastle ace's FA Cup display

Newcastle United's January signing Nabil Bentaleb came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have reacted to Nabil Bentaleb's FA Cup performance for Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The former Spurs man, who returned to England during the January transfer window, helped Newcastle record an extra-time 3-2 win over League One side Oxford in the FA Cup last night.

Spurs fans know all about Bentaleb's game having seen him come up into their first-team when he was a teenager, but there's no doubt he was a player who, at the time, failed to live up to expectations.

Well, the now-25-year-old will be hoping to showcase what he is about at Newcastle, as some Spurs fans reacted to what he produced in the FA Cup yesterday.

Steve Bruce started the left-footed midfielder, and on occasions, he would showcase a moment of brilliance, wither it'd be a brilliant cross or a neat piece of skill.

But there were other occasions when he would give the ball away in a sloppy manner, something which the Tottenham supporters have seen before.

The Magpies needed extra-time to beat Oxford, and despite Bentaleb having a strong penalty record, his manager opted to take him off during the first half of ET.

Nonetheless, he received a mixed response for his performance, as he will no doubt be looking forward to coming up against his former club in the Premier League - Jose Mourinho's side will travel to St James' Park in May.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Bentaleb's performance in the FA Cup:

Bentaleb still giving balls away — Jack H (@JH_THFC) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb still a cracking little player — DANNY THFC (@DannySpurs1882) February 4, 2020

Nabil Bentaleb still gives it away every game, when playing a square ball. Did it for years at Spurs. #THFC #NUFC — Gary Lumley (@Lummers89) February 4, 2020

A midfield with Bentaleb in it being overrun? pic.twitter.com/ttiG1ypE8D — opuszczony (@opuszczony) February 4, 2020

Nice to have Bentaleb back — Alphonso (@JuanAlphonso) February 4, 2020

Wait… when the hell did Bentaleb land at Newcastle?!? — Mark (@TheBoySeggy) February 4, 2020

Just watching Bentaleb playing for Newcastle and can’t help thinking of.. pic.twitter.com/91jjFo8OcK — David Ellis (@fullback03) February 4, 2020

I walk in and turn on the footy. The 1st thing I see is Bentaleb playing a square pass blind to the opposition. ?￰ﾟﾙﾃ? — Luke (@lukemcewen) February 4, 2020

Aww Bentaleb lol — Andrew Hennessy (@andy_hennessy) February 4, 2020