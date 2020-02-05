Quick links

Steven Gerrard reacts on Instagram after Liverpool beat Shrewsbury

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in the FA Cup last night.

Steven Gerrard has congratulated Liverpool’s youngsters for their FA Cup win via a post on Instagram.

Liverpool named a youthful side against Shrewsbury Town last night, but still managed to progress to the fifth round.

Liverpool won the contest thanks to an own-goal, and their performance was highly impressive.

 

The Reds’ youth team stepped up with the pressure on, and played some memorable football on the Anfield pitch at times.

The likes of Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones all caught the eye as Liverpool made it through.

And Reds legend Gerrard had a congratulatory message for the youngsters on social media.

 
 
 
Congratulations to the young redmen last night ❤️

Liverpool’s reward for their victory over Shrewsbury is a fifth round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Whether Jurgen Klopp will name a more senior line-up for that match or stick with his youngsters now remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

