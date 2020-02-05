Steven Gerrard reacts on Instagram after Liverpool beat Shrewsbury

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in the FA Cup last night.

Steven Gerrard has congratulated Liverpool’s youngsters for their FA Cup win via a post on Instagram.

Liverpool named a youthful side against Shrewsbury Town last night, but still managed to progress to the fifth round.

Liverpool won the contest thanks to an own-goal, and their performance was highly impressive.

The Reds’ youth team stepped up with the pressure on, and played some memorable football on the Anfield pitch at times.

The likes of Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones all caught the eye as Liverpool made it through.

And Reds legend Gerrard had a congratulatory message for the youngsters on social media.

View this post on Instagram Congratulations to the young redmen last night ❤️ A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:24pm PST

Liverpool’s reward for their victory over Shrewsbury is a fifth round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Whether Jurgen Klopp will name a more senior line-up for that match or stick with his youngsters now remains to be seen.