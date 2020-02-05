Quick links

Rangers

Steven Gerrard hammers final nail into 25-year-old's Rangers career

Shane Callaghan
Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...
Is Jordan Jones finished at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers?

Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...

A little over 12 months ago, Jordan Jones revealed on Twitter that it was a 'dream come true' to join Rangers.

Fast forward a year and the 25-year-old winger's stint in Glasgow is now an absolute nightmare - and it's just got a lot worse.

The tone was set for a terrible Rangers career back in September, when Jones, in his first Old Firm derby, got sent off and injured in the reckless tackle on Celtic's Moritz Bauer.

Afterwards, Gers boss Steven Gerrard said to The Belfast Telegraph: "He deserves the red card and he deserves his ban and he’s got everything to do now to get back in my team.”

 

And we now know how serious Gerrard was, because Jones, who wound up missing the next three months through injury, is still virtually nowhere to be seen despite being fit.

The Northern Ireland, linked with a move away from Ibrox in January, played 16 minutes in the win over Ross County last month and that's the full extent of his playing time since that Celtic game.

Earlier today, it was announced that Jones had been left out of Rangers' Europa League squad for the knockout phase and Brandon Barker's inclusion speaks volumes for how much - or how little - Gerrard rates the former Kilmarnock star.

Fans of the Glasgow club won't be seeing him in a European game any time soon and, honestly, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Ross County outing was his last domestic appearance for the club either, having failed to make the squad for the stalemate with Aberdeen last weekend.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

