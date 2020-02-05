Steven Gerrard hammers final nail into 25-year-old's Rangers career

Is Jordan Jones finished at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers?

A little over 12 months ago, Jordan Jones revealed on Twitter that it was a 'dream come true' to join Rangers.

Fast forward a year and the 25-year-old winger's stint in Glasgow is now an absolute nightmare - and it's just got a lot worse.

The tone was set for a terrible Rangers career back in September, when Jones, in his first Old Firm derby, got sent off and injured in the reckless tackle on Celtic's Moritz Bauer.

Afterwards, Gers boss Steven Gerrard said to The Belfast Telegraph: "He deserves the red card and he deserves his ban and he’s got everything to do now to get back in my team.”

And we now know how serious Gerrard was, because Jones, who wound up missing the next three months through injury, is still virtually nowhere to be seen despite being fit.

The Northern Ireland, linked with a move away from Ibrox in January, played 16 minutes in the win over Ross County last month and that's the full extent of his playing time since that Celtic game.

Earlier today, it was announced that Jones had been left out of Rangers' Europa League squad for the knockout phase and Brandon Barker's inclusion speaks volumes for how much - or how little - Gerrard rates the former Kilmarnock star.

Fans of the Glasgow club won't be seeing him in a European game any time soon and, honestly, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Ross County outing was his last domestic appearance for the club either, having failed to make the squad for the stalemate with Aberdeen last weekend.

Unbelievably proud day for me and my family, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true! #WATP ❤️ https://t.co/7Ztfdxnhcz — Jordan Jones (@JJordanjones11) January 5, 2019