Some Newcastle fans slate player who's 'not even good enough for L1'

John Verrall
DeAndre Yedlin (L) looks to close down Cal Roberts (R) during the Newcastle United Training session at Carton House on July 13, 2018, in Kildare, Ireland.
Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side just about made it through in the FA Cup last night.

DeAndre Yedlin of Newcastle United (22) arrives for the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United have laid into DeAndre Yedlin after his display in the FA Cup last night.

Newcastle managed to progress to the fifth round of the competition with a 3-2 victory over Oxford United, but they were given a huge scare by their lower league opponents.

The Magpies had a two-goal lead in the contest heading into the final 10 minutes of the match, but Oxford turned things around with a brilliant comeback and forced extra-time.

 

It was then left down to Allan Saint-Maximin to produce a moment of brilliance to ensure that Newcastle did not crash out of the competition.

The victory did not entirely appease Newcastle fans though, as there was still a great deal of frustration about their side’s collapse during the contest.

And Yedlin’s display came in for great criticism on social media.

The American failed to produce for Newcastle in the final third and also looked shaky at the back, as he was troubled by Oxford’s attacking threat.

Newcastle’s reward for beating Oxford is a fifth round tie against West Bromwich Albion.

John Verrall

