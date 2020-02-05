Some Newcastle fans slate player who's 'not even good enough for L1'

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side just about made it through in the FA Cup last night.

Newcastle United have laid into DeAndre Yedlin after his display in the FA Cup last night.

Newcastle managed to progress to the fifth round of the competition with a 3-2 victory over Oxford United, but they were given a huge scare by their lower league opponents.

The Magpies had a two-goal lead in the contest heading into the final 10 minutes of the match, but Oxford turned things around with a brilliant comeback and forced extra-time.

It was then left down to Allan Saint-Maximin to produce a moment of brilliance to ensure that Newcastle did not crash out of the competition.

The victory did not entirely appease Newcastle fans though, as there was still a great deal of frustration about their side’s collapse during the contest.

And Yedlin’s display came in for great criticism on social media.

The American failed to produce for Newcastle in the final third and also looked shaky at the back, as he was troubled by Oxford’s attacking threat.

This game should spark the end of DeAndre Yedlin in #nufc’s starting XI



Going forwards,he’s always been average from wing-back, having created just 1 big chance in 36 Premier League games. But he’s also regressed defensively



Valentino Lazaro will at least offer more offensively — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 4, 2020

Why is Yedlin absolutely awful this season. Manquillo is miles ahead of him. #NUFC — ᴄᴏɴɴᴏʀ (@ConnorLinsdell9) February 5, 2020

For when he was on the pitch Almiron was sensational tonight. Work rate top notch. Yedlin was a disgrace. 5th round nose bleed time #nufc — Ryan (@ryan66103626) February 4, 2020

Yedlin has been garbage tonight. Got caught up the pitch so many times and given it away in good positions way too often. Can only hope Lazaro is a better option cos DeAndre is well off form #NUFC — Chris F (@GeordieChris_F) February 4, 2020

Yedlin is not fit for purpose #NUFC — Alan (@Romulus10) February 4, 2020

@NUFC sell Atsu and Yedlin thanks — Sam Lupton (@lupton17_sam) February 4, 2020

Atsu, Yedlin... Not even good enough for league one. #nufc — Zach Leggett (@Zach_Leggett) February 4, 2020

Yedlin has been so poor tonight. You'd imagine his Newcastle career is coming to an end now. #NUFC — Carl (@Tyneside82) February 4, 2020

Newcastle’s reward for beating Oxford is a fifth round tie against West Bromwich Albion.