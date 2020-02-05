Snooker: World Grand Prix 2020 prize money explained - highest break bonus doubled!

The 2020 snooker World Grand Prix is here but how much are the players competing for?

The new year has already been a busy one for snooker devotees. 

The year began with the Masters in January which saw world number one Judd Trump falter in the first round with the 12th seed Stuart Bingham going on to win the competition.

Now, the 32 best players in the world are converging on Cheltenham to compete in the snooker World Grand Prix. 

But as well as prestige, just what are the players competing for?

The 2020 World Grand Prix is here

After the new decade began with Judd Trump faltering in the Masters at Alexandra Palace, February gets underway with the snooker World Grand Prix which sees the 32 best snooker players in the world converge on Cheltenham Racecourse's The Centaur.

The tournament started on Monday, February 3rd and will run until the final on Sunday, February 9th.

All eyes will no doubt be on Judd Trump to see if he can recover after a poor start to 2020 as well as Ronnie O'Sullivan who returns to action after missing the Masters altogether. 

2020 prize money explained

Players participating in the 2020 World Grand Prix will be competing for a total of £380,000 in prize money, a £5,000 increase on 2019.

The breakdown of the prize money is as follows:

  • Winner: £100,000

  • Runner-up: £40,000

  • Semi-final: £20,000

  • Quarter-final: £12,500

  • Last 16: £7,500

  • Last 32: £5,000

The reason for the £5,000 increase is due to the bonus for the highest break getting doubled from £5,000 to £10,000 in 2020.

How to watch the action

ITV are broadcasting all the action from the 2020 World Grand Prix with both the afternoon and evening sessions getting coverage on ITV 4.

While finishing times are subject to slight change on each day, you can catch the World Grand Prix action from 12:45pm for the afternoon sessions and 6:45pm for the evening sessions.

