'Speaking to people behind the scenes': Sky pundit makes Leeds duo & Che Adams claim

Jean-Kevin Augustin didn't make Leeds United's matchday squad for their defeat to Wigan over the weekend.

Andy Hinchcliffe has shared that 'speaking to people behind the scenes' at Leeds, Jean-Kevin Augustin, is seemingly being treated the same as when Helder Costa first signed for the club in that they are running 'the socks off him' in order to 'get his energy levels up'.

The former defender was making reference to Augustin not being part of Leeds' matchday squad for their defeat against Wigan, as he also claimed that Che Adams didn't sign for the club because Marcelo Bielsa couldn't 'guarantee him a starting place'.

Speaking to Sky Sports' EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe shared his thoughts on the Augustin saga, and why Adams didn't sign for the Yorkshire club.

On Augustin not making the matchday squad: "He actually did this with Helder Costa when he first signed," Hinchcliffe told the EFL Podcast. "People presumed he was going to go straight into the team.

"But, speaking to people behind the scenes at Leeds, they basically ran the socks off him to get his energy levels up because if you look at the way Leeds play it's demanding and it's high-energy, so he needs to get new signings Bielsa up to speed by working them on the training ground.

"He'd take them into the classroom and shows them videos of how he wants them to play before he lets them loose on the first-team. With Augustin joining, we saw it with Nketiah. It was basically Bamford [starting] and Nketiah was on the bench -

"Now, with Augustin coming in is it genuinely right, you have two guys there and the best one is going to start the game. Not, it's going to be Bamford and then Augustin on the bench. That was the problem in the Che Adams deal. He probably wanted to come to Leeds but Bielsa couldn't guarantee him a starting place. Even being in contention for a starting place."

Throughout the January transfer window, Southampton hitman, Adams, was a name being tipped to join Leeds, as reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post.

In the end, Adams stayed in the South Coast and Leeds ended up securing Augustin's signature, but his absence over the weekend did cause a stir.

Marcelo Bielsa opted to leave him out of Leeds' matchday squad for their Championship clash against Wigan, which they ended up losing 1-0 despite, once again, dominating the encounter.

There was a lot of frustration from the supporters after the game because they simply couldn't understand why Augustin wasn't even put on the bench to come on for a 10 minute period because they feel it would have given everyone a lift.

Leeds will now take on Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and if Bielsa's side were to lose that match then the Midlands side would close the gap on their promotion rivals to one point.