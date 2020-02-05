Sky Q remote control buttons explained - functions, layout and helpful shortcuts

An explanation for everything you need to know about your Sky Q remote control and the functions and layout of its buttons.

Sky Q is a neat package which - according to rumours - will be getting Disney Plus as an app in March. If you've only just purchased the package be it because of its current crop of apps or extensive assortment of programming, this guide will explain everything you need to know about its remote control buttons. This includes their functions and layout, plus how to exploit neat shortcuts.

We could go on for days about all the exciting shows and movie you can watch via Sky Q. Its Cinema package contains hidden gems such as the grotesque B-horror flick Terrifier, you can catch up on some of the best TV series such as Game Of Thrones and Chernobyl, and you can always purchase films such as Joker from the Sky Store before they become physically available on DVD.

However, none of this is easy to access if you don't how to use your remote control. Fortunately, we're here to help with an explanation for all of its buttons.

Sky Q remote control buttons explained

Here you will find an explanation for all the Sky Q remote control buttons so you can easily navigate about without being as slow as a snail.

The most basic and essential button is the one that actually turns your Sky Q box on. This can be found at the top of the remote next to the search button. Pressing Standby once will turn your Sky Q box both on and off. If you're set-up with HDMI control, you can hold the Standby button for three seconds to turn your television off.

If you're one of those people who continually misplaces your remote control, then you'll be relieved to know that you can press the Q on the front of your Sky Q box to easily find it. Pressing the Q will result in your remote control beeping for 30 seconds.

As for using the remote itself, pressing the Home button will take you to the home screen where you can easily access the TV schedule, your recordings, On Demand Programming, Sky Cinema and more.

Next to the Home button is the Dismiss. This will return to you to TV Live when you're finished browsing through the programming. Pressing the Sidebar button (the three dots) will open a sidebar in which you can easily access your apps.

When viewing your recordings, it's very easy to fast forward and rewind - just look at the direction of the arrows. The Play and Pause button is sandwiched in-between the fast forward and rewind.

You can speed up your fast forwarding and rewinding by pressing either button repeatedly to get speeds of X 2 up to X30. However, you can also just hold the touchpad arrows to make things move significantly faster.

But, if you don't want to press many buttons at all, you can just use your voice to navigate about. Simply press the Voice Control button on the side or front of your remote control, and then speak clearly into the Microphone at the top of your remote.

For those of you whose fingers aren't impaired, you should know that pressing the word Sky at the top of your remote will instantly take you to your recordings. You record programmes by pressing the red R button when navigating about the TV guide.

The i button will make a short description of the TV show you're watching appear at the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, the below colour buttons (red, yellow, green and blue) are only to be pressed when available during specific TV airings.

Lastly, the numbered buttons are an easy way to switch channels without needing to navigate through the TV guide. This is where memory is key.

If your buttons aren't corresponding at all or quickly enough, you'll want to try changing the batteries before purchasing a brand new remote. However, if the buttons are beginning to stick, you'll likely need to buy a new control as this often happens when the remote has become worn after years of use.