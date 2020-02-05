Sky pundit claims Celtic can finish Rangers title hope tonight

Celtic have a seven-point lead over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers right now.

Charlie Nicholas has written in The Star that Celtic could effectively win the Premiership tonight if they win and Rangers lose.

Neil Lennon's side capitalised on the Gers' slip-up against Aberdeen this past weekend by winning 4-1 away to Hamilton.

In doing so, Celtic opened up a seven-point lead in the Premiership table over Rangers, who have a game in hand.

The Hoops visit Motherwell tonight and Steven Gerrard's side play host to Hibernian at Ibrox.

Celtic could potentially finish the night with a 10-point cushion if they win and the light Blues stumble once again.

And Nicholas believes that if it happens, Lennon has effectively clinched nine in a row already.

He wrote: "Celtic could effectively have nine-in-a-row wrapped up (tonight).If they win at Motherwell and Rangers lose to Hibs at Ibrox then it is over.

“Steven Gerrard’s side won’t make up a 10-point gap even with a game in hand and two Old Firm clashes still to go. It is now as clear cut as that."

Is the former Celtic attacker right? Well, psychologically it would be a monumental blow for Rangers.

The truth is that Gerrard's side have dropped five points in the league already since getting back from the winter break.

They're not playing well at all and although the Gers - who beat Celtic in December - have showed that they can match their Old Firm rivals' quality, they are struggling to match their consistency and that's why the Bhoys have been utterly dominant in Scotland over the past three years, winning the treble Treble.