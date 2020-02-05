Quick links

Sky pundit claims Celtic can finish Rangers title hope tonight

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic have a seven-point lead over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers right now.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Charlie Nicholas has written in The Star that Celtic could effectively win the Premiership tonight if they win and Rangers lose.

Neil Lennon's side capitalised on the Gers' slip-up against Aberdeen this past weekend by winning 4-1 away to Hamilton.

In doing so, Celtic opened up a seven-point lead in the Premiership table over Rangers, who have a game in hand.

The Hoops visit Motherwell tonight and Steven Gerrard's side play host to Hibernian at Ibrox.

 

Celtic could potentially finish the night with a 10-point cushion if they win and the light Blues stumble once again.

And Nicholas believes that if it happens, Lennon has effectively clinched nine in a row already.

He wrote: "Celtic could effectively have nine-in-a-row wrapped up (tonight).If they win at Motherwell and Rangers lose to Hibs at Ibrox then it is over.

“Steven Gerrard’s side won’t make up a 10-point gap even with a game in hand and two Old Firm clashes still to go. It is now as clear cut as that."

Is the former Celtic attacker right? Well, psychologically it would be a monumental blow for Rangers.

The truth is that Gerrard's side have dropped five points in the league already since getting back from the winter break.

They're not playing well at all and although the Gers - who beat Celtic in December - have showed that they can match their Old Firm rivals' quality, they are struggling to match their consistency and that's why the Bhoys have been utterly dominant in Scotland over the past three years, winning the treble Treble.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

