West Ham fans react to Nathan Holland's wonder goal against Newcastle

The Hammers loanee has earned some huge praise from fans of his parent club.

West Ham fans were at full voice on Twitter last night despite their club not being in action. The reason? Their young loanee Nathan Holland's fantastic goal against Newcastle United in the FA Cup which pushed the tie to extra time.

Holland joined Oxford United on loan till the end of the season in last month's transfer window. The 21-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Hammers but David Moyes felt that he had enough wingers in his squad and allowed him leave the club.

The youngster has looked lively in all of the six games he has played for Oxford so far. It seemed like he would go six games without scoring but he brilliantly smashed home a volley in the 94th minute to give his side a small glimmer of hope.

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin scored in the 116th-minute to help the Magpies move onto the next round of the FA Cup but West Ham fans were delighted with their young loanee's performance.

Holland was a real threat throughout the game with his dribbling skills but the technique he showed for the volley at the end was different class altogether.

Some Hammers fans heaped praise on the youngster's goal and performance last night while others were a little critical of the club to let him leave.

Here are a few tweets from Hammers fans about Holland:

Wherever we are next year, with him and Diangana getting some confidence, it could be exciting. Then again, Moyes... — Oooduley (@oooduley) February 4, 2020

Blinding finish — John Golding (@johngld39) February 4, 2020

Get him back quick!! — Beverley Curtis (@bevie47) February 4, 2020

I know, fancy a Hammer scoring a goal! — Julie trudgill (@julie_trudgill) February 5, 2020

Nathan Holland proving what a brilliant player he is — Dom ⚒ (@DOWHU_1995) February 4, 2020

Nathan Holland. Yeah chuck him out on loan. https://t.co/9Id3rwlqCD — MACE ⚒ (@MrM32643756) February 4, 2020

And we got rid of this player !! Absolute Madness !!! ⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒ — Roy Jessep (@RoyJessep4) February 4, 2020

Not good enough for the first team apparently!!!!!!!!! — West Ham way or maybe not ⚒⚒⚒ (@ham_maybe) February 4, 2020