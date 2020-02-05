Quick links

West Ham fans react to Nathan Holland's wonder goal against Newcastle

Shamanth Jayaram
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
The Hammers loanee has earned some huge praise from fans of his parent club.

Nathan Holland of Oxford United at full time of the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

West Ham fans were at full voice on Twitter last night despite their club not being in action. The reason? Their young loanee Nathan Holland's fantastic goal against Newcastle United in the FA Cup which pushed the tie to extra time. 

Holland joined Oxford United on loan till the end of the season in last month's transfer window. The 21-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Hammers but David Moyes felt that he had enough wingers in his squad and allowed him leave the club. 

 

The youngster has looked lively in all of the six games he has played for Oxford so far. It seemed like he would go six games without scoring but he brilliantly smashed home a volley in the 94th minute to give his side a small glimmer of hope. 

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin scored in the 116th-minute to help the Magpies move onto the next round of the FA Cup but West Ham fans were delighted with their young loanee's performance. 

Holland was a real threat throughout the game with his dribbling skills but the technique he showed for the volley at the end was different class altogether.

Nathan Holland of Oxford United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on...

Some Hammers fans heaped praise on the youngster's goal and performance last night while others were a little critical of the club to let him leave. 

Here are a few tweets from Hammers fans about Holland:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Nathan Holland during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and West Ham United at Kassam Stadium on September 25, 2019 in Oxford, England.

