Report: Roy Hodgson could leave Crystal Palace in June

The former England boss is allegedly fuming about the club's transfer business.

According to a report from the Express, Crystal Palace could lose their manager, Roy Hodgson, in the summer if they fail to back him in the transfer window.

Hodgson, the oldest manager in the Premier League, has just a few months left on his current deal. The former England boss is free to leave the club at the summer which would be the last thing that Palace would want at the moment.

The Eagles boss has done a phenomenal job since he took over the club about two-and-a-half years ago. Hodgson was left angry on deadline day according to the report as his side failed to complete a few signings that he wanted.

Crystal Palace failed to land the likes of Nathan Ferguson from West Brom, Jarrod Bowen from Hull City and Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of this season.

Hodgson now has to deal with Cenk Tosun as his only signing in the January transfer window. That certainly is a legitimate reason to be angry about considering that Palace made quite a lot of money in the summer through the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Palace's business last summer was underwhelming too considering that they only brought in Jordan Ayew, Gary Cahill and James McCarthy.

The report claims that Hodgson will not commit to a new deal until and unless the board give him assurances of bringing in the players that he wants in this summer's transfer window.

Palace, like they have in the last two transfer windows, will be at the risk of losing Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian will have to be replaced if he leaves and Hodgson is right to seek assurances before he agrees to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.