Quick links

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Roy Hodgson could leave Crystal Palace in June

Shamanth Jayaram
Roy Hodgson manager
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former England boss is allegedly fuming about the club's transfer business.

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 01, 2020 in London, United...

According to a report from the Express, Crystal Palace could lose their manager, Roy Hodgson, in the summer if they fail to back him in the transfer window.

Hodgson, the oldest manager in the Premier League, has just a few months left on his current deal. The former England boss is free to leave the club at the summer which would be the last thing that Palace would want at the moment. 

The Eagles boss has done a phenomenal job since he took over the club about two-and-a-half years ago. Hodgson was left angry on deadline day according to the report as his side failed to complete a few signings that he wanted. 

 

Crystal Palace failed to land the likes of Nathan Ferguson from West Brom, Jarrod Bowen from Hull City and Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of this season. 

Hodgson now has to deal with Cenk Tosun as his only signing in the January transfer window. That certainly is a legitimate reason to be angry about considering that Palace made quite a lot of money in the summer through the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 

Palace's business last summer was underwhelming too considering that they only brought in Jordan Ayew, Gary Cahill and James McCarthy. 

Gary Cahill of Crystal Palace lies injured and is checked on by James McCarthy of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad...

The report claims that Hodgson will not commit to a new deal until and unless the board give him assurances of bringing in the players that he wants in this summer's transfer window. 

Palace, like they have in the last two transfer windows, will be at the risk of losing Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian will have to be replaced if he leaves and Hodgson is right to seek assurances before he agrees to extend his stay at Selhurst Park. 

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is spoken to by manager Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on December 7, 2019 in Watford,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch