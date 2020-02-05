Report: Lille will demand £30m for Arsenal and Everton target Gabriel

The 22-year-old Brazilian defender will not come cheap for Arsenal and Everton.

According to a report from the Sun, Arsenal and Everton target Gabriel Magalhaes is valued at about £30 million by Ligue 1 side Lille.

The report claims that both Premier League sides are interested in the Brazilian but the Gunners are the one who are lining up a £30 million bid to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Gabriel was signed by Lille for a measly £1.5 million from Brazilian side Avai back in January 2017. The young centre-half has gone from strength to strength since this time last season and has become an integral part of Christophe Galtier's side.

Lille are no strangers in terms of transfer dealings with Arsenal. The two clubs were involved in a record-breaking deal for Nicolas Pepe earlier in the summer.

They could again lock horns in about six months time and Arsenal's previous piece of business with another French club could be the reason why they will have to pay a bit more than they would have wanted.

The report claims that Lille's £30 million valuation of Gabriel is based on the £27 million fee that Arsenal paid to St. Etienne back in the summer transfer window for William Saliba.

The young Frenchman will join Arsenal's squad in the summer but another defender is a necessity for the Gunners whose main issues this season have come at the back.

Everton could also do with a centre-half after Michael Keane's unexpected dip in form. Carlo Ancelotti has steadied the ship so far but he will need the backing of the board in the summer to bring in players of the quality and potential of Gabriel.