Blades star Henderson could return to Manchester United this summer

Wilder should start thinking about Sheffield United's goalkeeping situation soon.

Dean Henderson has been one of Sheffield United's most impressive players since the start of last season. The Manchester United loanee has gone from strength to strength at Bramall Lane but how long will that last for the Blades?

The Sun reported this week that the Red Devils are set to offload Sergio Romero and Lee Grant at the end of this season.

That leaves them with just David de Gea as their senior goalkeeper which could bring in the temptation to keep hold of Henderson.

Chris Wilder's side would love to have Henderson back for another season on loan if not on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old has conceded just 20 goals in 23 appearances while keeping an impressive eight clean sheets.

Losing Henderson is certainly a big blow for the Blades and he will not be easy to replace. Sheffield United signed Michael Verrips from Mechelen back in August and the Dutchman has managed just 41 minutes of game time this season.

29-year-old Simon Moore has played three times in all competitions this term but it is unlikely that he will be given the number one role permanently next season.

Wilder needs to get his recruitment team on the lookout for a new experienced goalkeeper to take over from Henderson if he was to return to Manchester United after the Blades' last game of the season against Southampton in May.

The Blades have shown already that they aren't scared to break the bank for a top player after they signed Sander Berge last month. A new goalkeeper might not cost as much but it certainly isn't beyond Wilder and co to splash the cash if they really have to.