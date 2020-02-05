Quick links

'Shame', 'Dodged the bullet': Some Spurs fans react after hearing late striker deal collapsed

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly missed out on Eran Zahavi on deadline day.

Eran Zahavi of Israel controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Austria and Israel on October 10, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to make a couple of signings in the January transfer window, bringing midfielder Gedson Fernandes and winger Steven Bergwijn to North London.

The big position that Spurs needed to strengthen was up front, as Harry Kane is out until April through injury, and there is no real cover behind him with Troy Parrott deemed not to be ready yet.

Spurs were linked with a whole host of centre forwards over the course of January, but ended the window without finding a striker to bring in.

 

One late rumour emerged on deadline, as The Telegraph (Transfer Live blog, 10:42pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) claimed that Spurs saw a late move for Guangzhou R&F attacker Eran Zahavi collapse.

It's claimed that Spurs wanted to take Zahavi on loan, but they ran out of time to complete a move, which would have seen the Israeli ace arrive until the end of the season.

Zahavi, 32, has played up front, behind a striker or out wide, and racked up 29 goals in 28 games for Guangzhou R&F in 2019, taking his tally in Chinese football to 99 goals in 110 games.

Eran Zahavi #7 of Guangzhou R&F celebrates scoring his team's goal during 2019 China Super League - Beijing Renhe v Guangzhou R&F at Beijing Fengtai Stadium on November 1, 2019 in Beijing,...

With the coronavirus outbreak in China, their league season has been postponed, meaning players have been looking for loan exits, but Zahavi was allegedly robbed of a chance to play in the Premier League.

Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumour, with some believing that missing out on Zahavi was a real shame, as he scored so many goals in China, with some even watching footage of him and wondering what could have been.

Others felt that Spurs dodged a bullet, and it's probably for the best that they missed out because Zahavi isn't good enough, whilst some were just frustrated that Spurs 'ran out of time' to make a signing when the transfer window was a whole month long.

