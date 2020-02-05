'Serious baller' - These Spurs fans rave over Steven Bergwijn footage

These Tottenham Hotspur fans were raving over footage of Steven Bergwijn after his impressive performance against Manchester City.

Steven Bergwijn played 70 minutes against Manchester City in his Premier League debut, which was made even more special by scoring in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side.

The Dutch winger only joined in January but seems to have made an instant impact to Jose Mourinho's side, which was seen in his contributions against City. Scoring once and completing 86% of his passes seems like a perfect way to show your new fans exactly what you're about.

Fans of the Eredivisie would likely have expected that level of performance from Bergwijn.

During his time with PSV Eindhoven, the 22-year-old played 149 senior matches, scoring 31 times and assisting on 41 occasions - quite the tally for such a young player.

One minor concern would be the winger's lack of goals in the UEFA Champions League for the Dutch side, failing to score in all 12 of the 22-year-old's outings in the European contest. However, Bergwijn did manage to register two assists.

The footage shows the 22-year-old demonstrating some of his defensive prowess, muscling players out of possession and using his body to shield the ball in an attempt to potentially start a counter-attack or just simply retain possession - a perfect advert for the best form of attack is defence.

These Spurs fans were clearly blown away with the Netherlands international, with one of the supporters calling the winger a 'serious baller', which is to be expected due to Bergwijn's natural flair.

Ice Ice Bergwijn — Andrew ʷ (@Andrew_SZN1) February 4, 2020

Inject it — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) February 4, 2020

Love him — Luke Trinnaman (@luketrinnaman09) February 4, 2020

Yes yes yes yes more Bergwijn please — Jeanette (@JeanetteeJensen) February 4, 2020

Serious baller — ritualsspursman (@ritualspursman) February 4, 2020

is there anything this man cant do — big tanguy (@red_fly10) February 4, 2020