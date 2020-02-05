Rio Ferdinand praises Mark Noble's impact at West Ham United

Former West Ham and Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has been praising Mark Noble.

Rio Ferdinand has praised West Ham captain Mark Noble during the launch of BT's 4-3-3 strategy in an interview with talkSPORT.

Noble has played 22 Premier League matches for the Hammers this season, and despite the manager changes his place has never looked in doubt while wearing claret and blue.

"They’ve got good people in the building, especially personnel like Mark Noble [the captain]." The six-time Premier League winner said.

"He knows his way around West Ham, knows his way around the league and knows what it means to the local people there."

The 32-year-old is having a great season, scoring four goals and getting one assist from midfield in a struggling Hammers side - with three of his goals coming in the last 10 matches.

West Ham are currently sitting in 18th place, however, the London side are still just two points away from Brighton in 15th.

David Moyes' side has also won just once in their last six league outings, which was an impressive 4-0 victory over fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

It's very hard to imagine the east London side competing in the Championship - especially with a stadium the size of theirs.

But even if that was the case, you would imagine that Noble would stick by the claret and blues, which is probably why the former Manchester United defender was speaking so highly of the Hammers veteran.