Rio Ferdinand makes 'scary' prediction about Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Rio Ferdinand has told the Daily Mirror that he finds Liverpool ‘scary’ as they are building a team which could dominate for years.

Liverpool are unbeaten in Premier League matches this term, and have built up a 22 point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side appear to be set to win their first ever Premier League title in comfortable fashion.

But Ferdinand fears that Liverpool’s dominance of English football could last for many years yet.

"I think that is the scary part for everyone else is that Liverpool, this isn't about today, they're going to be in this for the long haul,” Ferdinand said.

"They look like a team that is being built for the long-term.

"I think others team, other owners, can take a lead off of what Liverpool have done. They've invested in their manager, they've invested in his ideas. He's been allowed to implement them over time.

"He didn't have success immediately, but you're seeing it bears fruit four or five years on now from the beginnings of that.

"He was given time and the resources and now the trophies are coming.”

Liverpool gave an example of why Ferdinand is so fearful of the talent they have at their disposal last night.

Despite naming a young side against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, they still managed to get past their League One opponents.

Liverpool’s youngsters showed some real flashes of quality, as they helped the side progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The likes of Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones look like first-team stars in the making, and after waiting so long for their maiden Premier League title it seems as if Liverpool could have plenty of them coming their way in the next few years.