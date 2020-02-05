Report: Sunderland planning raid of Championship club, soon-to-be free-agent in their sights

League One Sunderland are interested in offering Tyler Frost a fresh start away from Reading - will Phil Parkinson add another midfielder to his ranks?

Tyler Frost’s Reading contract is due to expire in the summer as Sunderland weigh up whether or not to snap up the soon-to-be free agent, according to The Reading Chronicle.

Considering that the Black Cats’ academy has been overlooked for far too long, supporters on Wearside should be thrilled to see that some belated attention is being placed upon establishing an exciting crop of youngsters behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nathan Harker and Leicester defender Justen Kranthove have recently been on trial with Sunderland, as have West Brom duo Sam Wilding and Stan Asomugah.

According to reports in Berkshire, Frost could also swap Reading for a career in the north east. The 20-year-old midfielder might have enjoyed an impressive season for The Royals’ U23 side, netting four times in four games, but the Championship outfit could soon bid farewell to one of their brightest prospects.

Reading have failed to extend Frost’s contract beyond this season and, with the youngster featuring on trial for Sunderland’s reserves during their clash with West Ham this week, he might begin 2020/21 wearing red and white on a full-time basis.

Frost is described on Reading’s official website as a ‘vital goalscoring presence’, though the January arrivals of Ayub Timbe Masika and Felipe Araruna appear to have blocked his pathway to first-team football at the Madejski.

Interestingly, Sunderland don't really have a midfielder capable of finding the net on a regular basis. After failing to conclude January deals for Oliver Norburn and Greg Docherty, could Frost fill a void in Phil Parkinson's squad?