Report: Spurs player Pochettino suggested wasn't ready makes decision over his future

Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott is set to pen a new five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side.

According to the Irish Herald, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has decided to commit his future to the club.

Parrott’s current Spurs deal runs out at the end of next season, but it seems that he has been persuaded to stick around by Jose Mourinho.

Parrott actually hasn’t had much game time at Tottenham this term, with Mourinho using the 18-year-old just once since taking charge.

But the reports that Parrott will pen a new five-year deal at Spurs will be celebrated by the North London side, as he is considered their brightest prospect.

Parrott has scored prolifically for Tottenham’s youth teams at every age group, and has even been given fleeting chances in the first-team.

Mauricio Pochettino did have his doubts over whether Parrott was ready for a regular role just yet though, and suggested that he wouldn’t be ready for another two years.

“For sure he is going to be a very important player for Tottenham in the future but maybe it needs one or two years of being involved and playing in this type of game,” Pochettino said to the 42, before playing Parrott in the League Cup this term.

“He needs time, he is so young”,

Mourinho has since echoed Pochettino’s sentiments, and has overlooked Parrott to date.

Even with Harry Kane out injured, Parrott has struggled for game time at Spurs, but the youngster will be hoping for more action over the coming years, as he looks to fulfil his obvious potential.